The three-move workout Alan Ritchson uses to pack on upper body muscle

Intense training and unwavering discipline are a must when you’re playing a vigilante who’s built like a tank. Alan Ritchson fully embodies this commitment, transforming into the formidable lead of Reacher through relentless workouts.

If you’ve ever been curious as to how the 42-year-old builds and maintains his impressive physique, then you’re in luck. In a recent Instagram post, Ritchson gave a glimpse into his upper body training, after confirming that a fourth season of the show is on the way – and it’s not for the faint of heart, that’s for sure.

Using just an EZ bar, Ritchson smokes his arms and shoulders with a giant set – where you perform three exercises one after the other with no rest in between – consisting of bicep curls, tricep extensions, and upright rows. He does this not once or twice, but four times, before finishing off with some leg and core work.

“Low(ish) weight + higher volume = hypertrophy and longevity. I can’t get pregnant or injured right now. Too busy. This works for me.” he writes alongside the video.

When Ritchson says higher volume, he means very high. Here’s a breakdown of what he did:

Bicep curls 4 sets x 20 reps

Tricep extensions 4 sets x 20 reps

Upright rows 4 sets x 10 reps

If you want to give this a try yourself, then we’d recommend aiming for anywhere between 12 to 20 reps, and taking at least a two-minute rest between each giant set.

Make sure you also pick a weight that's comfortable for you to complete all the exercises and, for an extra burn, try not to drop the bar, like Ritchson. Don't have access to an EZ bar? You can still do all of these exercises using a pair of dumbbells.

Let us know in the comments if you give it a go on your next upper or full-body day.