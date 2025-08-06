Segway’s 50 mph GT3 Pro Superscooter is basically an electric superbike you can fold away

Segway has just unleashed the GT3 Pro SuperScooter, a micromobility missile capable of hitting 50 mph and sprinting from 0–30 mph in just 3.9 seconds.

First teased at CES 2025, the GT3 Pro is the fastest, most powerful scooter the brand has ever built, and it’s looking to blur the lines between high-performance electric bikes, motorcycles, and traditional e-scooters.

(Image credit: Segway)

Power comes from dual 3,500W motors delivering a combined 7,000W of max output, fed by an all-new 72V electrical architecture and a chunky 2,160Wh battery.

That setup gives it a headline range of up to 86 miles at cruising speeds, or 34 miles when flat out.

Engage Ultra Boost Mode and the GT3 Pro hurls itself forward with sports car-like urgency.

The model is designed for the American market – these speeds wouldn't fly in the EU/UK (pun intended).

Built for speed, tuned for control

Of course, power without control is pointless, so Segway has packed the GT3 Pro with performance-focused hardware.

Dynamic Traction Control, dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes, S-ABS anti-lock braking, and a precision-tuned dual hydraulic suspension with front linkage and adjustable compression damping work together to keep things smooth and stable, even at top speed.

The 11-inch ultra-wide, self-sealing tires provide grip and puncture protection, while SegRide Stability Enhancement optimises the scooter’s geometry for intuitive handling.

The cockpit blends brains with brawn. A 2.4-inch TFT colour display offers map navigation, ride stats, speed, Bluetooth connectivity, and incoming call notifications.

There’s Apple Find My support for tracking, plus Segway’s AirLock hands-free proximity unlock, so you can just walk up and ride.

(Image credit: Segway)

Automatic high/low-beam headlights, integrated turn signals, and a rear brake light ensure you’re seen as well as heard.

Finished in a sleek black-and-champagne colourway, the GT3 Pro launches 12 August for $2,699.99 (~£2,025.73/ AU$4,158.41) at Segway and through authorised dealers.

Segway says it’s “the exotic supercar of electric scooters,” and looking at the numbers, it’s hard to argue.