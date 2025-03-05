Segway unexpectedly confirms price and availability for the latest version of its best-selling flagship e-scooter

Micro-mobility giant Segway announced a ton of new e-scooters at CES 2025, but only the GT3 went on pre-sale at the time. Two months later, the brand confirmed the price and availability of its best-selling flagship e-scooter, the Ninebot Max G3.

It's a bit of a surprise announcement, as the presale of the Ninebot Max G3 hasn't officially started. Currently, you can only sign up to receive notifications about the upcoming electric scooter with no information on the price and availability mentioned.

You should be so lucky, as Segway just confirmed everything in a recent email. The Ninebot Max G3 will go on presale on 6 March, with the open sale starting on 25 March 2025.

As for the price, the scooter will retail for $1,399 (approx. £1,091/ AU$2,229), which is $200 cheaper than the GT3. You can save up to $500 if you pre-order the scooter before it goes on sale later this month.

The company says the scooter will be available for purchase at Segway and other major retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy. This level of broad availability isn't unusual from Segway – the brand is keen on getting everyone on one of its electric scooters or electric bikes.

The company likes to compare the Max G3 to a premium luxury sedan with all the bells and whistles. The scooter is said to outperform its predecessor with a greater max speed (28 miles per hour), longer range (50 miles) and a 0 to 15 mile-per-hour time of just 2.4 seconds.

It sports dual hydraulic shock absorbers system paired with the SegRide stability enhancement system, as well as Segway’s most advanced multi-function TFT display, AirLock and Apple Find My capability with the GT Series.

The Max G3 also features a 360-degree lighting system with underglow lighting and an automatic headlight that is three times brighter than before as well as automatic high/low beams.