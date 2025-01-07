Segway’s next-gen e-scooters zoom into CES 2025 with exciting speed updates, clever technology, and cutting-edge aesthetics

While Segway made headlines for branching out into e-bikes this year, it’s their latest scooters stealing the show at CES. The company unveiled its third-generation eKickScooters, a lineup packed with cutting-edge tech and impressive performance enhancements designed to keep riders ahead of the curve.
The new range includes seven (!) models, from entry-level commuters to high-octane superscooters like the GT3 Pro, which boasts blistering speeds of up to 49.7 mph and an industry-leading range of 86 miles. These electric scooters aren’t just about speed – they also feature state-of-the-art safety and convenience technologies, such as Segway’s proprietary Dynamic Traction Control, AirLock hands-free unlocking, and enhanced battery management systems.
If eKickScooters were action stars, the GT3 and GT3 Pro would be top-billed heroes. Riding the success of the Segway ZT3 Pro launched last year, the GT3 Pro leads the charge with its jaw-dropping Ultra Boost Mode, rocketing from 0 to 30 mph in just 3.9 seconds.
With a top speed of nearly 50 mph, it’s essentially a motorbike masquerading as a scooter. Add a range of up to 86 miles on a single charge, and you’ve got the ultimate ride for thrill-seekers who love both speed and stamina.
For those looking for a taste of the action at a friendlier price point, the GT3 offers plenty of thrills. With a top speed of 31 mph and a respectable 45-mile range, it’s perfect for urban adventurers who still want to turn heads without emptying their wallets.
Both models come equipped with dual-suspension systems, advanced anti-lock brakes, and 11-inch self-healing tyres. Plus, the full-colour TFT smart display makes staying connected and informed a breeze, even at top speeds.
Not everyone needs a speed demon, and Segway knows that. Enter the revamped Ninebot F and E Series, the commuter’s best friend. These models focus on comfort, convenience, and style, with thoughtful features like larger footboards, front hydraulic and rear elastomer suspension, and SegRide stability enhancements.
The F3 and F3 Pro can cruise up to 20 mph with a range of 44 miles, while the lighter Ninebot E3 and E3 Pro models offer portability with one-click folding frames and eye-catching underglow lighting. Who said your ride to work couldn’t feel like a mini light show?
Segway’s third-gen scooters are also the first to earn the UL Verified Micro Mobility Performance Mark, setting a new standard for safety and reliability in the micromobility industry. This certification ensures that their performance claims for range, energy consumption, and water resistance aren’t just marketing fluff – they’re the real deal.
With models like the Max G3 verified for range, acceleration, and charge time, riders can feel confident that what they see on the spec sheet is what they’ll experience on the road. Addition features like Apple Find My compatibility, AirLock unlocking, and FlashCharge technology ensure the new scooters are as much for transportation as they are to provide a real fun riding experience.
The Segway GT3 goes on pre-sale today at Segway, 7 January 2025, for $1,500 (approx. £1,195/ AU$2,387.55), which is $200 off the recommended price for the model at $1,700 (approx. £1,354.42/ AU$2,705.89). The rest of the new e-scooters are coming in Spring/ Summer 2025. UK and AU price and availability TBC.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
