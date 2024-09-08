Segway’s ZT3 Pro brings speed, power, and adventure to electric scooters

Just when you thought electric scooters had reached their peak, Segway swoops in with the ZT3 Pro to prove us all wrong.

If you’ve ever been zipping down the street on your best electric scooter and thought, “Gee, I wish I could take this bad boy up a mountain trail or perhaps challenge it with a small ravine,” Segway’s got your back.

The ZT3 Pro boasts a US-exclusive top speed of 24.9 mph, and with a motor that delivers a massive 1,600 watts of torque, it’s not just for city slicking. It’s for conquering everything from potholes to pebbles, all while looking slicker than James Bond in an Aston Martin.

It’s hard not to get excited when a press release casually mentions things like six inches of ground clearance and 11-inch tubeless tyres – basically, you’re ready for your next Mad Max cosplay.

The ZT3 Pro also comes armed with RideyLong technology, which can extend ride time by up to 20%. That’s a whopping 43.9 miles on a single charge in Eco mode, enough to go from "just going to the shops" to "maybe I'll visit the next town over."

If you’re more of a “speed first, questions later” type, there’s also the Sport mode, which offers a respectable 18.6 miles of thrill-seeking joy before you need to hit the charger.

And speaking of charging, with the ZT3 Pro’s Flash Charge tech, you can rack up 6.2 miles of range in just 30 minutes.

Of course, what’s speed without control? Segway’s gone all out on stability, with their Segride system smoothing out your ride and Traction Control keeping your wheels gripped to whatever surface you throw at it.

And don’t even get me started on the tech; it’s borderline sci-fi! The Bluetooth AirLock system turns your phone into a key, so you can waltz up to your ZT3 like you’re opening the Batmobile.

And if you’re the forgetful type (aren’t we all?), Apple’s Find My compatibility ensures you can always locate your trusty steed, no matter where your adventures (or absentmindedness) take you.

All of this goodness, and yet the ZT3 Pro only weighs in at a cool 65.5 pounds. Colour me impressed.

If you’re as excited as I am (and let's face it, you should be), you’ll want to head over to Segway on 26 September to get your hands on this future-forward, all-terrain, tech-packed marvel. It’s the kind of ride that will turn heads whether you’re cruising through a city or navigating the backroads.