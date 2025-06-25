Raleigh’s new connected bike looks simple but hides serious tech inside

One of the UK’s most iconic bike brands has just revealed its latest model, the Raleigh ONE.

This sleek new urban electric bike blends minimalist design with modern tech and smart connectivity, and it might just be the smartest commuter you’ll see on two wheels this summer.

Available from July in the UK, Germany and the Netherlands, the Raleigh ONE is a single-speed city bike with a 360Wh removable battery offering up to 85km range, gunning for the likes of VanMoof and Cowboy.

It’s powered by a 250W Mivice rear hub motor and uses a carbon belt drive instead of a traditional chain, meaning no grease, less wear, and minimal maintenance.

As a modern e-bike, the Raleigh ONE comes fully equipped with a companion app, through which you can access features such as GPS tracking, a theft alert system, journey logging, over-the-air updates, remote locking and even a “stolen mode.”

The e-bike can be unlocked with your phone via Touch & Go, and an onboard controller lets you adjust the assist level or trigger the integrated alarm. An optional SP Connect mount turns your phone into a cycling dashboard on the go.

(Image credit: Raleigh)

The new bike is aimed at riders who want fuss-free commuting with a bit of tech flair and comes in Off White and Sage Grey and weighs just 21kg.

As Selin Can, EVP of Mobility at Accell Group, puts it: “We’re not just unveiling a new e-bike – we’re ushering in a new era of urban mobility.”

Fully equipped with hydraulic Tektro disc brakes, an automatic lighting system, the Raleigh ONE also has integrated front and rear lights, including a striking wraparound rear beam.

Accessories include a front rack, AXA wheel lock, and future modular add-ons. It also introduces a new rider membership scheme, with a free “Base” tier and a £6.99/month (~$9.52/ AU$ 14.65) “Core” tier unlocking all the e-bike’s connected functions.

The Raleigh ONE retails for £2,399 (~$3,266.01/ AU$ 5,028.47) and will be available through select retailers and Raleigh’s website.