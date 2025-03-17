Navee’s latest e-scooters push past Segway with advanced suspension and serious speed
The company is setting the stage for a serious showdown in the electric scooter market with the new launches
Navee has just thrown down the gauntlet in the electric scooter market with the launch of its new ST3 and GT3 series.
Packed with cutting-edge features, advanced suspension technology, and impressive range, the new electric scooters are positioned to challenge Segway’s dominance in urban mobility.
The top-of-the-range ST3 and ST3 Pro promise an ultra-smooth ride, whether on cobblestones, rough city streets, or gravel paths.
The new 'automotive-grade' Damping Arm suspension system with four polymer arms sounds like an upgrade from the Navee S40, which I tested earlier this year (it came out in 2024, though).
The powerful 48-volt system is said to deliver up to 1,350 watts of peak power, allowing riders to tackle inclines of up to 28% (!) without losing momentum.
Stopping power is just as impressive, with a triple-braking system that combines hydraulic disc, drum, and automotive-grade eABS traction control for maximum safety.
Range anxiety is no longer an issue with the ST3 Pro’s TÜV-certified 596.7Wh battery, offering an extended range of up to 46.6 miles, while the ST3’s 477.36Wh battery delivers up to 37.5 miles.
Navee’s proprietary regenerative braking system further enhances efficiency by recapturing up to 12% of the total range.
Adding a touch of style, the ST3 Pro features a built-in ambient lighting system integrated into the footboard with fifteen customizable modes, all controlled via the Navee app.
Both models come equipped with a headlight, taillight, and turn indicators for improved visibility.
For those seeking a more budget-friendly option without sacrificing performance, the GT3 and GT3 Pro offer a compelling alternative.
These models integrate a quadruple shock absorption system, combining front dual-fork suspension with rear dual-cylinder suspension.
Internal testing suggests this setup provides a 40% improvement in shock absorption over traditional single-shock systems, ensuring a smoother, more stable ride on rough surfaces.
The GT3 Pro boasts a 48-volt system with a peak output of 1,000 watts, while the GT3 delivers 700 watts.
With a top speed of 20 mph, both models offer an efficient and comfortable commuting experience.
The GT3 Pro’s 477Wh battery provides up to 37.5 miles of range, while the GT3’s 358Wh battery supports up to 31 miles, both fully charging in just 8 hours.
Smart features such as an automatic headlight, turn indicators, a large LED display, proximity unlock, Apple Find My support, and an IPX5 water-resistant rating make the GT3 series a practical and well-equipped choice for urban commuters.
Navee is making its new lineup even more tempting with an early-bird promotion running until 17 April at Navee and Amazon.
The ST3 Pro, originally priced at $1,299, is available for $899, while the ST3 drops from $1,199 to $899.
The GT3 Pro sees a steep discount from $1,099 to $599, and the GT3 is now available for $699 instead of its regular $899.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
