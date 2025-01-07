Xyber and Xafari e-bikes unveiled as Segway's electrifying entry into cycling

Most famous for its self-balancing micro-mobility machines, Segway just announced its first-ever electric bikes in the form of the Xyber and Xafari models, which debuted at CES 2025.

The meatier of the two, Xyber, is more than an e-bike – it’s a lightweight electric vehicle (LEV) that exudes power and style. With a 6,000W direct-drive motor, this beast rockets from 0 to 20 mph in just 2.7 seconds. Its dual-battery setup provides up to 112 miles of range, making it perfect for commuting and leisure trips.

Moto-inspired with an inverted dual-crown fork, 110mm of front suspension, and massive 20x5.0” tyres, the Xyber is built for adventure. Key features include adaptive pedal assist with 12 levels, Intelligent Ride System with GPS tracking, Apple Find My, and IoT integration, 2.4” TFT display for navigation and real-time metrics and Tektro hydraulic disc brakes and IPX7 water resistance.

As an unclassified product, Xyber is not intended for use on public roadways or bike paths. The unclassified Xyber now features up to 175 Nm max torque, up to 6,000 watts of peak power, and a top speed of 35 mph in its dual-battery configuration.

The brand confirmed it’s already working on the Xyber “2”, which complies with the federal Class 2 e-bike designation and includes additional safety features for on-road use – expected to launch in Q2/Q3 2025.

Segway Xafari (Image credit: Segway)

The Xafari takes a different approach, offering a modern twist on the classic step-through frame. Designed for all skill levels, this all-terrain cruiser delivers comfort and adaptability. With a range of up to 88 miles, a removable 936Wh battery, and adjustable geometry, the Xafari ensures a comfortable, smooth ride.

Sporting 26x3.0” tyres and a suspension system tailored for any terrain, the Xafari is also equipped with thoughtful touches like an adjustable height seat, in-frame storage bags, and integrated smart display functionality.

The bike is also equipped with Class 1, 2, or 3 e-bike settings, adaptive pedal assist and throttle-only mode, integrated phone holder and USB charging ports, as well as Tektro hydraulic brakes and FlashCharge technology for quick recharge.

Both bikes leverage Segway’s Intelligent Ride System, which integrates advanced technology to make riding smarter and safer. This system includes AirLock Security for proximity-based locking and real-time alerts, dual-component GPS tracking with high-frequency updates, adaptive assistance that adjusts power output based on terrain and rider effort, and connected control features like OTA updates, health app syncing, and an intuitive scroll-wheel navigation system.

Segway’s Head of E-Bike, Nick Howe, encapsulated the innovation behind these bikes: “You don’t have to consider yourself a cyclist to feel the freedom and joy of two wheels. With features like our Intelligent Ride System, we’re empowering both new riders and dyed-in-the-wool cyclists to simply ‘ride better.’”

The Segway Xyber carries a price tag of $3,000 (approx. £2,391.99/ AU$4,777.98), while the Xafari will retail for $2,400 (approx. £1,913.59/ AU$3,822.39). Pre-orders are now open at Segway for delivery starting in February 2025, and attendees at CES can get a first-hand experience at Segway's booth (North Hall Booth #8529) in Las Vegas.