I know I'll have a bone to pick with this new Netflix romance movie

It's a funny thing about being based in the UK that every so often, some huge megabucks international production will descend upon a relatively small location to film and make it seem way more glamorous than it is. Oxford is a prime example – its historic university makes it an ideal romantic destination, but having lived in the city for about five years, I always find it funny to see how it's portrayed.

The latest movie in my crosshairs is coming to Netflix on 1 October this year, and just got its first proper trailer: My Oxford Year. Based on a steamy best-selling novel, the film will star Sofia Carson as a young American woman who seizes her opportunity during college to go for a year abroad at the University of Oxford.

It seems like the movie will start with all the typical fish-out-of-water fare that comes with such a premise, as Carson's character Anna gets used to the idiosyncrasies of life in a university city. She'll have to figure out the gowns and mortarboards, all while actually studying and working hard.

On that front, it seems like she'll soon start up a relationship with one of her tutors, as studying poetry together turns into something more. Never mind the fact that the topic of teachers sleeping with people they've taught is a real-world scandal rolling through the academic world right now – this is romance, people.

No doubt, when the movie actually starts streaming, I'll also be able to pick apart the geography of its locations – films love to stitch people walking between famous landmarks as if they're all right next to each other. Still, I totally accept that it's nitpicking that doesn't actually matter much.

In reality, the movie will probably be a big hit, with Carson proving herself as quite a powerful lead actress for this sort of thing (after her success with The Life List for Netflix already). Whether it's your cup of tea or not, keep an eye out for My Oxford Year later this year – it might just be Netflix's next big romantic hit.

