Netflix's new Kiera Knightley movie proves Black Doves wasn't a one-off

Say what you like about Netflix, it knows when it has a good thing going. It clearly smelt success when it teamed up with British star Kiera Knightley on last year's surprise hit Black Doves. Now, it's working with her again, this time on another very different mystery that looks set to baffle and amuse audiences later this year.

The film will release on 10 October, and we don't even have a teaser trailer to enjoy yet, although based on how Netflix normally works, one is almost certainly extremely imminent. I say that because what Netflix has released is a set of teaser images showing Knightley and various other members of the cast, and it looks pretty lush.

The movie is based on a best-selling novel, and will see Knightley star as Lo, a journalist who becomes obsessed with figuring out what has happened when something bizarre occurs on a super yacht she's visiting. She sees a body plunge into the water, from her cabin, but when she reports this to the staff and other characters, they all insist that every passenger is present and accounted for.

So, clearly, someone has something to hide – and there's almost certainly a conspiracy at play, which relied on no one witnessing what Lo saw. There are a fair few interesting passengers for her to interact with, too, including some played by the likes of Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, Kaya Scodelario and Gugu Mbatha-Raw among others.

For those who want to get ahead on their reading, they can do so freely and find out the whole plot of this one – the book it's based on came out back in 2016, so spoilers aren't exactly hard to find. I haven't read it, though, so I'm looking forward to finding out what twists and turns it has up its sleeve.

Knightley, meanwhile, seems to be in the middle of a major career renaissance after a relatively quiet decade, and her work with Netflix is certainly a big factor there. We'll have to see if The Woman in Cabin 10 continues that process, but these images certainly look enticing.

