Prime Video unveils the movie that could surpass even Culpa Mia

Amazon's almost certainly still glowing from the sustained success of the gamble it took on Culpa Mia, a Spanish-language romantic movie it released in 2023 which has already spawned a franchise, and an English-language remake. That's almost certainly played into its latest announcement – a movie that could become even bigger.

Tell Me Softly is based on another novel from the same author that first wrote Culpa Mia, which means it's basically coming in with a serious pedigree behind it. It's also Spanish, and seems like it's going to up the ante even further when it comes to sheer sexiness when it arrives in December this year.

Amazon isn't giving us a precise release date beyond that month-long window, but it suggests that it's aiming to capture people's imaginations over the holidays, which is always a good plan. It'll also follow just a couple of months after Culpa Nuestra, which drops in October to conclude a monstrously successful trilogy.

Tell Me Softly, meanwhile, will tell the story of Kamila Hamilton, a young woman who unexpectedly finds herself back in the orbit of two brothers who made a massive mark on her when she was younger (we're talking first kisses and all that jazz). The Bianco brothers are, as you'd expect, a pair of male model-looking guys who smoulder by default.

It's pretty clear even from such a short teaser that she'll have steamy moments with them both, and is highly likely to find herself forced to pick between them, knowing that the consequences won't be straightforward. Unsurprisingly, Amazon has played its hand carefully here – this is the first of a trilogy of novels, so it can easily spin out another couple of movies if this one does as well as I'd expect.

Plus, as I've mentioned, it now has a pipeline that also means it can remake these stories in English-language versions for another bump in popularity, which almost feels like a life hack from the point of view of a streaming giant. Whether it lands as Amazon wants will become clear in December.

