I'm convinced Prime Video's racy new show is part of a huge romantic plan

I've made the argument before, and I'll doubtless make it again – Amazon clearly fancies itself as the best streaming service for fans of romance. It delivers series after series, and movie after movie with a focus on giving fans of the genre the sort of swooning dramas that they love to hoover up.

The latest in that lineage just got unveiled, and it takes another much-loved romantic novel and brings it to whatever screen you like on 20 August. The Map That Leads To You seems like a classic story of self-discovery and, yes, romance – following Heather (Madelyn Cline) as she takes a huge trip around Europe with her best friends.

Travelling with your pals might be a good background to get a fling going, but it's not typically the sort of thing that completely changes the track that your life's running on. Heather has that moment when she meet Jack (KJ Apa), though. He's everything she wants in a man, and he's in the right place at the right time for them to start up a gorgeous romance.

Of course, any holiday relationship has a spectre hanging over it in the form of that holiday ending, and Heather has to reckon with that far earlier than she'd like. From the looks of things, she'll extend her stay on the continent at least once to stay with Jack, but eventually tear herself away to return to the life she had planned back home.

That wouldn't be much of an ending, though, so you can bet basically any money that there's more to the story, including most likely at least some sort of reunion, although I can't say I have a clue whether things work out for the best, or at least in a way that sees the happy couple keep things going a little while longer.

If you're in the mood for some steamy action, then, it seems like there's only one place for you to be in late August – Prime Video. Frankly, even if you just want some glimpses of gorgeous European locations in golden hour sun, you might need to tune in too.

