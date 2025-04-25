Apple TV+'s sexy chef Carême gets another thrilling trailer

I've noticed that, over the last few months, more than one of the biggest and best streaming services has been going for a slightly different approach when it comes to adding new shows. While huge sci-fi hits are still in fashion, there's a new renaissance in effect when it comes to sensual, downright sexy adult dramas.

You only have to look at Another Simple Favor on Prime Video, or Bridgerton on Netflix to see that viewers clearly want saucy stuff right now, in short – and Apple TV+ isn't one to be left out of a craze. It's just given us another delectable taste of its upcoming culinary (and very sexy) drama Carême, which looks extremely enticing.

Carême — First Look | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The show is a dramatisation (and exaggeration) of the real-life exploits of the so-called first ever celebrity chef – Antonin Carême (Benjamin Voisin). It'll chart the almost unbelievable stuff he got up to as a rising star in France's culinary world in Napoleon’s Europe.

He's not just some bright-eyed pastry student, though. Carême's renowned beauty and charms mean that he's a magnet for women in the French court, and his ability to get into all walks of life mean that he also becomes sought after as a spy. As the sneak peek embedded above demonstrates, though, this subterfuge will often be against his will, with more than a tinge of blackmail to make it work.

It looks like Carême's father has landed himself in prison, and it's up to the son to get him out, whatever it takes. That'll involve a lot of wining and dining, and the series will clearly make the most of its rakish protagonist. On that note, though, the creators also make a point of underlining that sex will play a big part in it.

That doesn't mean you should expect anything too explicit, but if you're in the mood for some swooning romance, tricky love triangles and occasionally steamy moments, it's sure to be right up your alley. Best of all, Carême is now right around the corner, with its first episode dropping on Apple TV+ on 30 April and then following a weekly release schedule.