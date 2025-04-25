Apple TV+'s sexy chef Carême gets another thrilling trailer
This show looks pretty unique
I've noticed that, over the last few months, more than one of the biggest and best streaming services has been going for a slightly different approach when it comes to adding new shows. While huge sci-fi hits are still in fashion, there's a new renaissance in effect when it comes to sensual, downright sexy adult dramas.
You only have to look at Another Simple Favor on Prime Video, or Bridgerton on Netflix to see that viewers clearly want saucy stuff right now, in short – and Apple TV+ isn't one to be left out of a craze. It's just given us another delectable taste of its upcoming culinary (and very sexy) drama Carême, which looks extremely enticing.
The show is a dramatisation (and exaggeration) of the real-life exploits of the so-called first ever celebrity chef – Antonin Carême (Benjamin Voisin). It'll chart the almost unbelievable stuff he got up to as a rising star in France's culinary world in Napoleon’s Europe.
He's not just some bright-eyed pastry student, though. Carême's renowned beauty and charms mean that he's a magnet for women in the French court, and his ability to get into all walks of life mean that he also becomes sought after as a spy. As the sneak peek embedded above demonstrates, though, this subterfuge will often be against his will, with more than a tinge of blackmail to make it work.
It looks like Carême's father has landed himself in prison, and it's up to the son to get him out, whatever it takes. That'll involve a lot of wining and dining, and the series will clearly make the most of its rakish protagonist. On that note, though, the creators also make a point of underlining that sex will play a big part in it.
That doesn't mean you should expect anything too explicit, but if you're in the mood for some swooning romance, tricky love triangles and occasionally steamy moments, it's sure to be right up your alley. Best of all, Carême is now right around the corner, with its first episode dropping on Apple TV+ on 30 April and then following a weekly release schedule.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
"It's like a musical" says Tom Hardy of his new ultra-violent Netflix movie
Havoc is now streaming on Netflix
By Mike Lowe
-
Keen Hightrail EXP Waterproof Hiking Shoes review: grippy, slipper-comfy hiking hooves for 3-season saunters on the wildside
Lightweight, robust and waterproof walking shoes for all-conditions clambering, scrambling and trekking escapades (just don’t aim too high)
By Pat Kinsella
-
Amazon scores a huge 100%-rated hit with new Jacob Elordi show
The Narrow Road to the Deep North is big
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
Is this detective show my next obsession on Prime Video?
Ballard expands an existing universe
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
Is this about to be Prime Video's sauciest movie of all time?
Another Simple Favor looks steamy
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
I can tell this new Netflix comedy series is going to have a sad twist
The Four Seasons will have light and shade
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
You might not know about it, but this Prime Video sequel is going to be enormous
Culpa Nuestra will be massive
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
Apple TV+'s beloved sci-fi series gets a surprise sequel and trailer
Wondla is coming back
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
Netflix's most surprising 100%-rated sci-fi series returns with gorgeous trailer
Love Death + Robots is back for more
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
My most anticipated Netflix movie of the year gets a wild new trailer
Havoc looks pretty unbelievable
By Max Freeman-Mills