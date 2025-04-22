Is this about to be Prime Video's sauciest movie of all time?

Romance is a business nowadays – and Amazon Prime Video seems to have clocked onto that secret more than any of the other huge streaming services. It's been cranking out movies and shows with sexy or romantic themes recently, from Your Fault to Babygirl and a whole heap of others.

Now, though, it's got a movie coming out that could be one of its raciest ever – or, at least, its most sultry. Another Simple Favor is a sequel that many people didn't know they had a chance of getting, continuing the story from A Simple Favor, which has developed something of a cult following down the years.

Another Simple Favor - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

That first film saw Anna Kendrick playing Stephanie Smothers, a young writer who got entangled with Blake Lively's Emily Nelson, slowly uncovering the fact that Emily was a little more brutally-minded than she first realised. When this all culminated in murderous situations, Emily ended up in jail and the odd, fizzling chemistry between them had nowhere to go.

As the full trailer embedded above makes clear, though, Emily hasn't ended up in jail for quite as long as one might have assumed, and she's now gearing up for a huge wedding to her latest beau in Capri. She swings by to invite Stephanie, queuing up another round of sexual tension, intrigue and potential killings.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Through it all, it would seem we'll get some more stunning outfits for Lively to wear, as she swans around the place being menacing and clearly in possession of some sort of nefarious plan. Whether Stephanie can figure that out without getting seduced or indeed put in harm's way will be the whole crux of the matter.

It looks like Another Simple Favour could be one of Prime Video's sauciest, most charged movies in a long time, then, when it drops on 1 May. Whether that helps Prime Video to stand out as the best streaming service overall might depend on your taste in movies, but this will do it no harm at all.