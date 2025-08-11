Netflix's steamy-looking new romance movie has something very different about it

I watch a lot of Netflix trailers – you only have to check my author page here at T3 to see that a big part of my job is keeping track of all the newly released promos and teasers for its many upcoming shows and movies. That goes for all of the best streaming services, of course, but Netflix has a way of dominating thanks to the sheer volume of its output.

So I pay attention to the details, and noticed something pretty different about one of its recent trailers, for The Wrong Paris. It's a straightforward but fun-looking romance, and the Netflix upload of its trailer on YouTube puts its stars' names right in the title, which is really unusual. Miranda Cosgrove and Pierson Fodé get a big shoutout, then, as well as a pretty charming trailer.

The Wrong Paris | Miranda Cosgrove and Pierson Fodé | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The movie will star Cosgrove as a young artist dreaming of Paris, France. She's a cowgirl by trade, but has been working on her art in her spare time, and has managed to secure a place at a prestigious art school – one that she can't afford to take up thanks to the expensive fare required.

One of her friends spies a bargain, though, and signs her up for a The Bachelor-style show that would take her to Paris for free. When she gets through the auditions, she thinks she's going to France but soon discovers that the show is actually taking place in Paris, Texas. That disappointment is compounded when she sees that the bachelor in question is Fodé, with whom she's already diced once.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix clearly thinks that Cosgrove, in particular, will draw in the crowds in this one, hence putting her name in the trailer title. It's probably right, too – she's a huge star in the US, after breaking out in more than one popular teen-centric show. This could be part of a new phase of her career too, so I wouldn't expect it to get much more R-rated than the rippling abs we get to see late on in the trailer.

All of this will be available to watch for yourself on 12 September (coincidentally my birthday, although it isn't necessarily my favourite genre of movie. Still, those who have either affection for Cosgrove or for the sort of movie this looks like, this should be a brilliant little addition to Netflix in September.

