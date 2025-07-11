If there's one thing you can be sure about regarding the best streaming services this year, it's that sci-fi is big business in 2025. Netflix's newest movie is another crossover slice of the genre.

But Brick, which is all-new and just released this week, brings an unusual difference from your Netflix norms – because it's a German language movie. So you can watch with subtitles or activate the dubbing for spoken English, if you prefer.

Being that this is a Netflix exclusive, though, it looks like a potential new number one hit for the streamer – especially given its sci-fi thriller tone, as you can see in the trailer below.

Brick trailer

YouTube Watch On

What's Brick about?

Brick is about a couple, Tim and Olivia, who wake to find their apartment is 'bricked-in' by a mysterious wall. But this is no ordinary structure, so they begin to question whether it's some kind of extra terrestrial activity or societal intervention – but fear for their lives.

Powerful forces are clearly at work, but is the wall there to taunt them or protect them? The materials are like nothing they've ever seen, as they take to work trying to get back into the outside world.

Realising their neighbours are also shrouded by this structure, Tim and Olivia have to work as a team, but tensions are high, people are wary, and the strain of it all comes to bear – the human element of the movie brought right to bear.

Is Brick worth watching?

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Brick stars Matthias Schweighöfer (as Tim) and Ruby O. Fee (as Olivia), the former who you may recognise from Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Otherwise the cast, being German, aren't mainstream for English language movies.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That adds to the intrigue, as the movie's cast, set pieces and overall aesthetic are certainly eye-catching. Director Philip Koch clearly has the experience to bring together a Netflix blockbuster-style movie with relative ease.

What Koch seems to lack, however, is the ability to deliver upon Brick's premise. Most reviews of the movie call it out for lacking cohesion or ever really finding its way – before stumbling into an obvious finish.

Indeed, Brick's Rotten Tomatoes score currently sits at a paltry 30% based on critics' scores. However, this is early doors and, as with so many films, there's a strong chance it'll find its fanbase – and land an opposing and higher rating from verified audience viewers.

The trailer looks polished enough to lure in an audience, that's for sure, even with that critical German language point of different from the norm. Go in open-minded and with the dubbing track active and Brick has all the ingredients to be an interesting recipe – and potentially Netflix's incoming new number one in the charts.