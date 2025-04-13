Netflix's most surprising 100%-rated sci-fi series returns with gorgeous trailer

In the race to be the best streaming service on the market, Netflix is far from the only contender to have noticed how much its viewers want to watch science fiction. Sci-fi has become a huge genre for streaming fans and platforms alike, as you can tell from even the quickest glance at the output of giants like Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

As I say, though, Netflix is keeping itself in the fight handily, and it just debuted a trailer for the return of one of its most beloved and surprising sci-fi series – Love Death + Robots. This anthology series gives filmmakers and animators the chance to tell disconnected one-off stories with properly impressive budgets.

The trailer confirms that we'll get 10 more episodes when the show's fourth season arrives on 15 May, in around a month's time. It also gives us a look at a handful of those episodes, showcasing the biggest strength that the show has always boasted – variety.

The whole twist here is that each episode comes from a different creative team with a totally fresh perspective and artistic style, so that one episode can look utterly and totally in contrast to the one that follows it. It looks like that spirit is very much alive this time around, with episodes that will unfold from zoomed-out tilt-shift inspired perspectives, some with almos Pixar-style animation, and others totally 2D with radical shading and colour-work.

LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS VOLUME 4 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It looks like a really interesting and random assortment of stories, but you can also expect most of them to tend more towards the cynical or dark end of the scale – this has generally been a series that values stings in the tail and bleak twists.

Its three seasons so far have done really well critically, too – they have Rotten Tomatoes scores of 77%, 81% and 100%, respectively, to show that there's been a demonstrable improvement in quality each time out. Netflix will surely hope that it can replicate that third score, too.

So, if you're remotely interested in sci-fi and fancy a series that lets you take one episode at a time, get this on your watchlist and catch up with the first three seasons. Not that you'll need to, of course, since the format means you can pick it up whenever you like!

