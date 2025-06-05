Alien: Earth is about to make Disney+ the best sci-fi streaming service
Its first trailer is crazy
I watch a lot of trailers, and I watch a lot of sci-fi shows – it comes with the territory when you cover as many of the best streaming services as I do on a daily basis. That means that something has to really stand out to get more than a fleeting part of my attention, and Alien: Earth just did exactly that with its first trailer.
After months of teasing, we get a proper look at the show coming to Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK, and it looks pretty staggering. There are some ferocious creatures to clap eyes on, but just as convincing is the sense that its world is full the details and tactile reality that made the early films so brilliant.
We open with what looks like a pretty odd sequence, as what looks like a terminally ill young girl volunteers to be a trailblazer, letting herself be transplanted somehow into the body of an android. Robotic humanoids have featured in the series many times, but this is the first time we've seen one be given a truly human consciousness (as far as I'm aware).
She awakes as “Wendy” (and is played by Sydney Chandler), although we don't get to see how she gets from there to volunteering again, this time to investigate a huge crashed ship. It's found to contain at least five of the deadliest monsters in the known galaxy, and it seems entirely possible that at least some of them will have escaped.
The show looks simply amazing from this glimpse – its CGI seems to be cinema-grade, and the sets and character designs stand out for their quality. TV shows can sometimes look like cut-price versions of the movie universes they inhabit, but the showing here seems super strong.
In fact, it might be enough to make Disney+ the best sci-fi streaming network, while it's coming out weekly. After all, it only just finished airing Andor's terrific and sometimes impressively brave second season, so following that up with another excellent sci-fi show would be brilliant work. Alien: Earth premieres on 12 August, so we'll know more then.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
This huge show makes one surprising streaming service even more of a contender
Paramount+ takes another big scalp
-
Prime Video's lesser-known sci-fi show gets a wild Season 2 trailer
Gen V is upping the ante
-
Apple TV+ in June: New shows and movies you can't afford to miss
The best streamer gets better
-
This is my most anticipated Netflix release date of the year
Wake Up Dead Man can't come soon enough
-
Amazon Prime Video in June: 5 new arrivals you can't miss this month
It's a big month for Prime Video
-
Netflix Tudum 2025: All the best trailers from Netflix's big event
There are trailers aplenty
-
Netflix in June: 5 new shows and movies you cannot miss this month
Another big month begins
-
Your parents probably can't wait for this huge new Netflix mystery movie
The Thursday Murder Club will be big