Netflix makes the sci-fi announcement nobody expected, but everyone wanted

Netflix has had some pretty huge sci-fi hits over the years, as befits one of the biggest and best streaming services on the planet, but some of them have been bigger surprises than others. One of the biggest pleasant shocks was Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which jumped off the slow-boil success of the huge videogame Cyberpunk 2077.

That game was itself set in the wider Cyberpunk universe, letting us explore the megacity of Night City, and the show jumped off from that world superbly, telling a totally separate story that ended in pretty much total tragedy. Now, though, a few years later, Netflix has revealed the surprising and very pleasing news that a new Edgerunners season is in production.

The show's in its very early days for now – all that's really confirmed in this very first teaser is that it's now in production. That could mean we're still at least a year out from actually being able to watch it on Netflix, since animations like this do tend to take a lot of hours for animators to make.

The teaser opens with a recap of the central story of Edgerunners, which saw its young protagonist David get deeper and deeper into the world of body modification after finding an illicit part that made him extremely powerful. Along the way, he met, befriended and then watched die a whole heap of allies and chooms. He also fell in love with Lucy, who's one of the only people not to die by the end of the show.

The teaser then moves to some brief, very vague looks at what could be character designs from the new season, including a more zoomed-in glimpse of a young character with a camcorder. Are they the protagonist for the new run of episodes? It might be a while before we find out.

What we do know is that Netflix is again calling the season "standalone", meaning it's unlikely to connect in any meaningful way to the events of the first season – or, at least, it won't feature the same characters. So, if you were hoping to find out what happens to Lucy once she finally gets her wish and goes to the Moon, you're still going to have to just use your imagination.

Still, this is an amazing and pleasant surprise – everyone wanted more Edgerunners, but there was absolutely no guarantee that Netflix would return for another season. Now we just have to all strap in and wait.

