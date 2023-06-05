Apple Vision Pro has fixed three big VR problems for me

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's official, Apple has announced the Vision Pro, a headset we were all anticipating (with a name we weren't expecting) has just been revealed at WWDC 2023, and honestly, I was sceptical but it looks amazing.

I was never doubtful about the experiences it offers, 3D movies, a portable 4K display and countless other features are great, but three things have blown me away.

1. Eyesight technology

The Vision Pro demo showed us that VR headsets don't have to be antisocial. With its Eyesight technology, not only can you see through the headset but others can see your eyes when using it.

It sounds like a small thing, but not only is this a great way to tell if someone is awake or asleep, but also to feel included with them. I had horrible nightmares of walking down the street with everyone looking like a member of Daft Punk, but this is a much more human version of the future. The headset will also have the ability to record video and take pictures, which could be concerning, but by showing the gaze of the wearer this is immediately less creepy.

2. Lightweight

I have recently been spending a lot of time with PSVR2, and while it is great, I am a bit wary to wear it for a long time. Not just because of the threat of motion sickness but also because of the size and weight, I don't want to hurt my neck.

At WWDC Apple revealed the front of the headset will be made from one piece of glass and an aluminium alloy. It resembles snowboarding/ski goggles rather than a whole computer being worn on your face. While the external battery may not be to everyone's liking, it does keep the weight away from your head and neck.

3. Great audio

I should have trusted Apple to knock this one out of the park. The PSVR2 uses two fairly basic headphones that don't sound bad, but the Vision Pro seems to offer an incredible audio experience with two 'audio pods' and 'audio Ray Tracing' that scans the environment in your play area to deliver the best performance. With Rhythm games such as BeatSaber amongst the best VR games, top-tier audio is a must.