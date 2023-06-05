Apple Mac Studio Pro tipped for a WWDC reveal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Apple's powerhouse Mac Studio is a seriously powerful creative computer, and it's about to get even faster. We might even see it at WWDC 2023 this week. The Mac Studio is effectively a Mac mini that's gone to the gym, and moving to more powerful Apple silicon makes it an even more powerful tool for the most demanding Mac users.

The news comes via Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who posted on Twitter that "Apple is nearing the introduction of a new Mac codenamed J475. What’s the codename of the current Mac Studio? J375." That follows on from a previous post in which he described two new super-powered desktop Macs and a new Mac Studio trade-in programme, so if we don't see the new Studio tonight it sounds like we'll be seeing it very soon.

What's coming to the Mac Studio?

The current Mac Studio comes in a choice of two processors: the M1 Max, and the M1 Ultra. But since the Mac Studio was launched Apple has forged ahead with even better processors, and the current 16-inch MacBook Pro has a choice of M2 Pro or M2 Max.

According to Gurman, Apple has been testing two new desktop Macs with M2 Ultra and M2 Max chips; the models are numbered Mac 14,13 and 14,14, which suggests they're two versions of the same computer.

A WWDC announcement would make sense, because of course WWDC is Apple's developers' event; we've also heard from multiple reports that the Mac will be a major focus of this year's somewhat packed event. But the new Studio is not going to replace the Mac Pro in Apple's line-up: according to Gurman, we'll see a new version of that later this year.