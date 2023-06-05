AirPods users just got a huge free upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Apple AirPods are already some of the best wireless earbuds out there but WWDC has just revealed an upgrade that could set them apart.

The noise cancelling is one of the standout features of the AirPods Pro but there is always room for progress. WWDC showed a brand new 'Adaptive Audio' setting that will adjust the level of ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) as you need it. It will include a 'Conversation Awareness' feature that can detect speech and adjust music volume accordingly. This is a feature found on other wireless earbuds but it's good to see Apple joining the game.

Another feature coming to the AirPods is the ability to use machine learning to find the right volume for you. The Airpods will scan the environment and determine the optimum level of ANC and sound transparency needed in that space.

(Image credit: Apple)

Noise cancellation when making calls with your AirPods also has been improved with Apple demoing a marching band playing right next to one caller who could barely be heard on the other end. Apple also teased improvements to the speed with which AirPods can switch between different devices.

According to Apple, we can expect these features to come to our ears when iOS 17 launches later this year.