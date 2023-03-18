The iPhone 15 Pro Max won't just have thin bezels

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's no secret that the torrent of leaks and rumours surrounding the iPhone 15 range has been substantial. We're still around six months away from the expected release date of the unit, but that hasn't stopped swathes of information from being touted online.

As a brief recap, we've heard about the introduction of a potential new model called the iPhone 15 Ultra, which could sport a titanium frame. We've also seen rumours about the new A17 Bionic chipset, which could feasibly use a 3nm fabrication process, given that Apple has secured all of TSMC's availability. There's even talk of a near total redesign, which could seen the iconic iPhone silhouette do away with sleek flat edges and sport a return to rounded sides and curves aplenty.

We've previously reported on the announcement of thinner bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro models, and now we know just how thin they may be. According to notorious tech insider, Ice Universe (opens in new tab), the new iPhone 15 Pro Max could pack a tiny 1.55mm bezel.

If true, that would make it the thinnest bezel ever seen on a production phone. For context, the bezels on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 are around 1.95mm and the previous generation iPhone 14 Pro is around 2.17mm.

That's a big deal. Not only will it lend the handset a more sleek appearance, it will increase the size of the screen slightly. Okay, you're not going to be fitting another app onto the added millimetre, but screen real estate is screen real estate.

Getting the bezel smaller than any other manufacturer will be a massive triumph for Apple though. Personally, I don't think you'd notice the difference unless you were actively looking for it, but it will help to shape the overall design and create a more sleek appearance. And for iPhone users, being sleek and fashionable is an absolute must.