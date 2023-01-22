Report: thin is in for the iPhone 15 Pro

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

According to a new report, the iPhone 15 Pro won't look like the rendered concept image we've used at the top of this story. Some display changes are coming to the entire iPhone 15 range, with some interesting changes coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Ultra.

That's according to leaker ShrimpApplePro on Twitter (opens in new tab), who has a pretty good record of breaking Apple news. According to them, the iPhone 15 range is going to be slightly less square, with a strong resemblance to the Apple Watch Series 8.

How will the iPhone 15 models differ from the iPhone 14?

According to the leaked details, all the models in the iPhone 15 range will have the same display sizes as the iPhone 14 range – but the iPhone 15 Pro will have much thinner bezels with curved edges. It'll still be flat, though: unlike, say, previous Samsung Galaxy phones, the glass is completely flat; only the bezels are curved. It's a fairly small difference but it'll make a big difference to how the iPhone 15 Pro looks and feels.

The leak also says that the iPhone 15 base model will have curved edges, and that it's getting the Dynamic Island that's currently limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It will have the "same dynamic island cutouts, same Ceramic Shield (it ain't broke so why bother)" and the leak's source hasn't noticed any difference in the camera cutout, "so probably no upgrade?"

According to ShrimpApplePro's source the iPhone 15 Pro Max is "very beautiful", and more closely resembles the slightly curved edges of the Apple Watch.

That's the end of the story for now, but ShrimpApplePro expects CAD images of the next iPhones to appear in March or April, at which point the 3D rendering can begin.