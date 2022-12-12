iPhone 15 Ultra pricing just leaked – and it's better than you might think

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The iPhone 15 Ultra is one of the most talked about phone concepts right now. Initially imagined as another tier above the Pro Max level, the Ultra now looks set to replace the Pro Max as the best iPhone in the range.

It's far from just a name change, though. The Ultra has been rumoured to feature a host of new features and spec sheet upgrades that will make it a monumentally powerful device. Everything from a 3nm processor to a titanium frame has been suggested, leaving us with a concept that sounds like the ultimate pro-grade iPhone.

Of course, all of that doesn't come cheap. Over the weekend, Forbes (opens in new tab) released details of the expected pricing for the iPhone 15 Ultra, dubbing it a "shock". They note that the model will start at $1,299, a full $200 more expensive than the current iPhone 14 Pro Max retails for. Previous pricing leaks suggested that the iPhone 15 Ultra "would cost substantially more to manufacture" and that those price hikes would likely translate to a more costly device.

But I don't think it's all that bad. It wouldn't take a lot to realise this was going to be a more expensive phone – on the basis of the titanium chassis alone, the cost of manufacture increased significantly. The fact that it's slated to be only $200 more expensive should be hailed as a triumph.

Let's not forget, there's rumoured to be no 128GB variant of the Ultra. If it starts at 256GB, then that price difference is only $100. And when you factor in the host of upgrades slated to be coming to the model, $100 isn't extortionate – it's a bargain!

Like the Apple Watch Ultra which shares it's name, I'd expect this phone to be rugged and dependable, with a host of great features that just work. And, really, an extra $100 for that is a small price to pay.