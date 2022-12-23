Google Pixel 8, Pixel Fold, Pixel Flip – have we just seen three years of Google Pixel?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Here at T3, we're big fans of the Google Pixel range. The release of the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro firmly cemented the brand amongst the best Android phones on the market, with a range of fantastic features.

But lets be frank – Google's ability to keep their product range free of leaks needs some work. Prior to the Pixel 7 range being released, we'd already seen full spec lists, renders and benchmarks leak, leaving little to the imagination by the time the event rolled around.

Now, it would appear that the next three years of Pixel development has been unearthed. The report comes courtesy of Android Authority (opens in new tab) from an "anonymous but trustworthy source". There's a lot to unpack here – including a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 killer and an iPhone 14 marketing strategy – so lets jump straight in.

Google Pixel Fold, Google Pixel 7a (Mid-2023)

Up first is the Google I/O event expected around April/May 2023. This is where the Google Pixel 6a was released last year, and we're expecting its successor, the Google Pixel 7a, to follow suit in 2023. According to the leaks, this should keep the same pricing as the Pixel 6a, meaning £399 / $449 / AU$749.

It's also expected to be the unveiling moment for the Google Pixel Fold. The Pixel Fold has been designed to go toe-to-toe with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and will be priced at $1,799.

Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro (Late 2023)

Then, in typical Google fashion, we're set to see another release event later in 2023, to unveil the Google Pixel 8 and the Google Pixel 8 Pro. These look set to stay pretty true to the Pixel formula we know, with a two-tier release.

However, the vanilla model is likely to get slimmed down, with a smaller overall form factor expected. The Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch screen, so there's scope to trim it down to, say, a 6.1-inch screen without feeling like a toy.

Pixel takes on the iPhone model (2024)

By 2024, the Pixel range could look massively different. That's because the range will move to a three-tier approach, with the vanilla and Pro variants joined by a "Pro Max" style model. The source of the report states that this is "definitely happening" despite the length of time between now and the release.

It does make the decision to shrink the vanilla model make more sense, though, making it a more direct competitor to ranges like the iPhone, with a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch model.

Elsewhere, the A-series Pixel for 2024 may or may not be released, depending on the success of the Pixel 7a from the year before. If sales figures mean it doesn't make sense to update it, the A-series could move to a bi-annual release – like the iPhone SE – or get canned altogether. If it does get released, expect another $50 price hike, too.

Pixel Flip? (2025)

By 2025, things could look very different. The overarching idea is to mirror the iPhone strategy, which should mean a four-tier product offering by 2025. However, there is still some ambiguity surrounding what four products will be offered.

There is the potential for a Google Pixel Flip here – whether or not that sees the light of day depends on how well the Google Pixel Fold cements itself among the best foldable phones on the market. If it does get the green light, it will slot into the Pixel 10 range, with the vanilla, Pro and Pro Max models.

If Google opt against the Pixel Flip, a larger version of the vanilla model will be used instead, similar to the iPhone 14 Plus.

Google Pixel Roadmap: The T3 Take

Of course, everything here needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. Even plans that are considered nailed on can change, particularly three years in advance.

That being said, there's nothing here that seems too far-fetched. I'd personally love the Pixel Flip see the light of day, though I'm not holding my breath. I think the larger foldable phones are a much harder sell, and the Pixel Fold renders we've seen so far seem to detract from the iconic Pixel DNA, which could hinder sales.

Regardless, we'll soon see the first glimpses, with releases slated to start from around April 2023.