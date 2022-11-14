Google Pixel 7a looks set for a massive spec upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After the furore surrounding the release of the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro last month, you might think Google news would go quiet for a while. That's not the case though, as more information has come forward about Google's mid-range A-series offering.

As the successor to the Google Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7a will have big shoes to fill. It's arguably one of the best cheap phones money can buy, and adding some Pixel 7 flair into the mix should make for a really exciting handset.

And, according to renowned code expert and leaker, Kuba Wojciechowski, the Google Pixel 7a is getting a massive overhaul. In a thread (opens in new tab) posted on Twitter, Kuba decoded some information on the "Lynx" model. Previously believed to be the Google Pixel Ultra, Wojciechowski has uncovered sections named "Pixel 22 Mid-range", suggesting that the code could be for the A-series rather than a top-spec hero model.

That's great news for fans of Pixel, who want a cheaper point of entry. Let's take a look at some of the features that could be coming to the Pixel 7a.

Google Pixel 7a: Leaked Specs

There are a few things that will be different on the new mid-range model. First, the camera array. Wojciechowski reports a two-sensor setup, with wide and ultrawide options. In particular, the wide-angle sensor is tipped to be the IMX787 sensor, which would be a substantial upgrade over the IMX363 used in the Pixel 6a.

Elsewhere, you'll get wireless charging and and a Qualcomm WiFi and Bluetooth chip. That's a first for a Google Tensor device.

Most notably, there's a screen upgrade coming too. The the Pixel 7a will have a 1080p Samsung panel, capable of a 90Hz refresh rate. When our reviewer tested the Pixel 6a, the display was one of the biggest complaints, so seeing that upgrade come through is a big deal.

What's going to be most important is the price point. The current generation Pixel 6a can be picked up for £399 / $ 449 / AU$749 which is a competitive market segment. You could snap up a Nothing Phone (1) or a Samsung Galaxy A53 for similar money.

With that being said, the rumoured specs for the Pixel 7a would put up a solid fight in that arena – and given that the Pixel 7 range kept last years pricing, I'd be confident of this being a fantastic value-for-money option, too.