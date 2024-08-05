Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold spotted in the wild and looking good

Quick Summary
After a series of leaks, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has been spotted in the flesh.
The images are shown from a coffee shop in Taiwan.
One of the cornerstones of the modern technology industry is the world of foldable phones. These devices centre around a folding hinge, which offers an internal display roughly twice the size of the device footprint.
That market has expanded significantly in the last few years. Currently dominated by devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the OnePlus Open, we're also expecting to see a new device from Google in the next few weeks.
That's a really exciting prospect. While the first Google Pixel Fold was a decent effort, it was plagued with a couple of different issues which made it tough to compete in the market.
The next-gen Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold looks set to be a much better handset, though. We've heard about everything from it's slimness – which should be better than a lot of models on the market – to a pretty comprehensive leak which includes videos, pricing and renders.
There's pretty much nothing else we need to do other than see it in the flesh – and even that has been taking care of. Someone has been spotted using one in a Starbucks coffee shop in Taiwan, showcasing the device in all of its glory.
Now as you may have guessed, there really is nothing else to gleam from this. We've already seen just about every micron of the device leaked, but it's certainly nice to see it in use.
What we do get from this is a look at an official case for the handset. The model is seen in a beige-coloured case, with the iconic 'G' logo on the rear.
Regardless, it's certainly exciting to see the handset in person. There's not too much longer to wait for the official unveiling, either. That Made by Google event will take place on Tuesday the 13th of August – and you can check out our guide to find out how to watch the event live.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
