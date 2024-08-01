Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold could beat Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in one key area

Quick Summary The next foldable phone from Google could kill off Samsung in a key area. That's according to the latest leak on the device, which also gives us information about the displays.

The world of foldable phones is getting hotter and more competitive by the minute. Once simply a thing of wonder, these devices are now very real, and the market is incredibly competitive.

While Samsung phones still remain at or about the top of the pile, there's a lot more to choose from these days. In the world of book-style foldable devices, the OnePlus Open and the Honor Magic V2 have both taken it to the Korean brand.

Now, another competitor looks set to enter the fray. With the Made by Google event coming up on the 13th of August, many are expecting to see the new Google Pixel 9 Fold Pro on show.

That could be a significant release, too, with new reports suggesting it will be thinner than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. There is a caveat, however – despite being thinner, it will remain heavier than both the Samsung and OnePlus handsets.

Regardless, it sounds like an impressive upgrade. The first Google Pixel Fold left a lot to be desired, with a decent design which lacked a little in execution. This second attempt feels and looks like a much more premium offering right out of the gate.

It's not just the slimness of the device which we have to look forward to, either. The same leak gave us some alleged details about the displays on the device.

According to those reports, the front display will be a 6.3-inch one, and utilise a 20:9 aspect ratio. It's also said to feature 1,800 nits of HDR brightness, and 2,700 nits of peak brightness.

That gives way to an 8-inch panel inside, which has a slightly lower 1,600 nits of HDR brightness. You'll get the same 2,700 nits peak brightness, though.

I, for one, am really excited by the prospect of this device. I absolutely love foldable phones, and seeing other manufacturers enter the fray – particularly those on the scale of Google – can only be a good thing for the market at large.