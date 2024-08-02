Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold video, price and renders leak leaves little else to the imagination

Quick Summary The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has leaked in a promo video and a range of images. From these details we can see that the phone will cost from $1,799 and that Google's focus will be on Gemini AI skills.

Google hasn't done a good job at keeping anything about its forthcoming phone launch a secret. We've seen leaks about the design, the specs and the features for all the devices that are due to be launched, and now it's the turn of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

First, let's start with that name. The original folding phone from Google was called the Pixel Fold, but now that it's moving into its second iteration, Google is shaking things up and aligning it with the rest of its launches. We now know that this phone will be called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. That sets it in line with the Pro models, rather than the vanilla Pixel 9.

The new details come courtesy of Android Headlines, which has got its hands on a promo video that you'll have to check out on the site. It's a German video, but it's clear enough what's being shown. It invites you to unfold your potential, throws in plenty of Gemini action and shows how easy it is to multitask across the large display.

The video also shows that this is a thin and light device, while it opens flat this time. The previous Pixel Fold strangely didn't open flat. It's perhaps a moot point, as there's a camera bump on the back that means it will never sit flat on a table, but the old model always felt as though it should open a little further than it did.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold pricing also leaks

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold isn't having a good day when it comes to secrecy, as there's also been a huge leak from the US side too, thanks to 91mobiles. This tells us that the phone will come in two variants, 256 and 512GB, and will cost $1,799 and $1,919 respectively. I suspect Google will stick to the pricing we saw on the previous models for the UK once again, so starting from £1,749.

This second leak also provides us with confirmation of a few more details. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is going to have an 8-inch display, with a 6.3-inch external display. It will be powered by the Tensor G4 chip – the same as the other Pixel 9 devices – but Google's messaging seems to be focused on AI again, with Gemini being highlighted, along with other AI-powered features, like Circle to Search.

There's not long to go until the Pixel 9 family devices will finally get launched, but as we also recently learnt, those phones might not launch with Android 15.