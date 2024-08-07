Chromecast is officially dead – will only be sold "while supplies last"

Quick Summary The Google TV Streamer officially replaces all Chromecast with Google TV models, it has been confirmed. Google will make no more of its dongles, favouring the streaming set-top-box instead.

Google has confirmed that not only is it retiring the Chromecast name, it won't be making any more of its HD or 4K Chromecast with Google TV dongles.

It has confirmed that it'll continue to sell the existing models, but only the stock that's currently available: "After 11 years and over 100 million devices sold, we're ending production of Chromecast, which will now only be available while supplies last," it said in a blog post.

The streaming devices are being discontinued as a new streaming device from Google hits stores.

The Google TV Streamer was officially announced yesterday and will be available to buy from 24 September in the US, UK and other regions worldwide. At $99 / £99 / €119, it's more expensive than a Chromecast, but it's also capable of more.

That includes Matter support and other smart home functionality, so its clear that the brand wants to take its TV streaming devices in a whole new direction.

The new set-top-box is available to pre-order today (in the States, at least), but if you want to add the Google TV experience to your own set, you will likely to be able to do so on the cheap over the coming months – as retailers drop the price of their remaining Chromecast stock.

Indeed, Currys in the UK is already selling the Chromecast with Google TV 4K for just £29.99.

Chromecast with Google TV 4K: was £54.99, now £29.99 at Currys

This UK deal is superb for the 4K HDR version of the Chromecast with Google TV. It's unlikely to be available for long.

Of course, some will prefer to wait for the Google TV Streamer, not least as it'll also feature Ethernet wired connectivity and plenty of other bells and whistles. But, if you have also fancied a Chromecast, now's the time to get one.

Before you know it, they'll be gone forever.