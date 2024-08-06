So long Chromecast, all-new Google TV Streamer has Apple TV in its sights

Quick Summary After a week of speculation, Google has officially unveiled its new streaming device – the Google TV Streamer. Opting for a set-top-box form factor this time, it is 22% faster than the Chromecast with Google TV and also features a suite of smart home capabilities.

Google has announced a new streaming device for the first time in years and it breaks from recent tradition.

As well as ditching the "Chromecast" name, the Google TV Streamer is a set-top-box rather than dongle, aiming squarely at the Apple TV with 4K HDR pictures and Dolby Atmos support.

While the company doesn't plan to completely scrap its Chromecast with Google TV devices anytime soon, it's clear that the Google TV Streamer is the direction it wants to head in. It has a sleek footprint, redesigned remote control (which is also backward compatible with Chromecast) and flagship specifications.

It is also being billed as a home hub, so can act as the centre of your smart home, too.

(Image credit: Google)

Controlling your smart home

At the heart of the experience is Google TV – the same platform found on the existing Chromecast models. That means you can simply sign into your existing profile and carry on as normal, if upgrading.

It includes access to all the main streaming services, as well as Google's own storefronts and content. You can cast from an Android or iOS device too, whether that be video or audio.

The Streamer also features Matter support to ensure it connects easily to enabled smart home devices, and is fully compatible with all Google Home products – with control possible on your TV through a new home panel.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That includes the ability to start automations, turn on the lights and even view footage from a supported smart camera or doorbell. The box can also double as a Thread border router.

(Image credit: Google)

All-new Google TV Streamer Voice Remote

The Google TV Streamer also comes with a new Voice Remote, which has a few design tweaks over the Chromecast equivalent.

It has a textured back and more optimised button layout, plus a new customisable button. You can therefore assign a much-used function, such as opening a favourite app or the new home panel. And now you can even find the remote when lost using just your voice.

Like the remote, the Google TV Streamer also comes with plenty of tech enhancements. It has double the memory of the 4K Chromecast (4GB) so is claimed to run 22% faster.

There's support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi to ensure a stable fast wireless connection, while Ethernet is now offered too, thanks to the set-top-box form factor.

You get 32GB of on-board storage for apps, and the box comes with a HDMI 2.1 output for hook-up to a compatible TV. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, as well as standard HDR10 and HLG (for broadcast HDR). Dolby Atmos audio decoding is available too.

The Google TV Streamer will be available in Porcelain (white) worldwide, with a Hazel (grey) version exclusive to the Google Store in the US.

It'll cost £99 in the UK, €119 in Europe, and will be available from 24 September. We'll update with US pricing when we get it.