Gaming on a Chromebook is about to get a lot more difficult
Steam gaming will soon be gone from ChromeOS – but you've got a few months left to play
Quick Summary
The Steam for Chromebook Beta is ending on 1 January 2026 and your games will no longer be available on the platform.
This is a big blow for Chromebook users who like to play on their devices, as well as work and browse.
It hasn't been the best week for Steam gamers who don't play on Steam Deck or PC: just one day after Valve announced the end of the Steam Client for older Macs, a new message has appeared, informing Chromebook users that Steam for Chromebook is shutting down too.
As 9to5Google reports, if you enter "Steam" into the ChromeOS launcher it starts to launch as normal, but then a message pops up saying, "The Steam for Chromebook Beta program will conclude on January 1st, 2026."
It continues: "After this date, games installed as part of the Beta will no longer be available to play on your device. We appreciate your participation in and contribution to learnings from the beta program, which will inform the future of Chromebook gaming.”
What's happening with gaming on ChromeOS?
When the Steam for Chromebook Beta launched in 2022, it felt like a really big deal for the Google-powered laptops. It added a third way to get games on the platform in addition to Android apps and cloud-based streaming (such as through Nvidia GeForce Now). But, the fact that it was still in beta three years later was a bit of a hint that its future wasn't particularly bright.
Unfortunately for existing users of the beta, when support ends next year it's going to take your games with it. It won't cancel your purchases – Steam is of course multi-platform – but you won't be able to play them on your Chromebook any more (apart from through GeForce Now, if supported).
So what does "the future of Chromebook gaming" look like?
Since 2024, Google has been changing ChromeOS so that it's effectively a layer sitting on top of standard Android. A year later, the tech giant described the two operating systems as becoming a "single platform" with Google "building the ChromeOS experience on top of Android underlying technology."
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
That, and the end of Steam on the platform, suggests that the future is much more about cloud services and Android apps. We await to see what else is next.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
