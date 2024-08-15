9 desk lamps to illuminate your work environment

Creating an effective workspace goes beyond just having a sturdy desk and a comfortable office chair. Lighting plays a crucial role in enhancing productivity and reducing eye strain, and that's where the best desk lamps come in.

Desk lamps provide focused illumination, making it easier to read, write, or work on your computer. And with so many options available, it's worth taking the time to pick the right one, as your choice can end up significantly impacting your work environment and productivity.

In this guide, I'll explore nine exceptional desk lamps that cater to various needs and preferences. From classic designs to modern smart features, these lamps will not only brighten your workspace but also complement your aesthetic. So read on, to find the right desk lamp that can transform your workspace into a well-lit haven that inspires creativity and focus.

1. Anglepoise Type 75 Mini Desk Lamp

(Image credit: Anglepoise)

Best desk lamp with classic looks

Looking for the classic style of desktop lamp as immortalised by Pixar? Then here's the top pick. Featuring a heavy base, aluminum arms and stainless steel fittings, it's very stable and should last for years if not decades. Its Anglepoise balance mechanism provides for smooth, multi-angle movements. There's an integrated shade switch for easy operation and its compact size and adjustable features make it ideal for any desk space.

2. Lumie Task

(Image credit: Joanna Ebsworth / T3)

Best desk lamp for SAD

Feeling down and want to lift your mood? Lumie Task, a high-end SAD lamp and desk light combination, can help with that. This device offers 10,000 lux brightness at 15cm, making it effective for combating Seasonal Affective Disorder symptoms. Its sleek, adjustable design is available in five colours, with a dimmable light and high colour rendering index of 95+, making it ideal for detailed work and accurate colour representation. Our reviewer used it daily for a month and noted significant improvements in mood and energy levels. For more info, read our Lumie Task review .

3. Logitech Litra Beam

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Best desk lamp for content creation

The Logitech Litra Beam is a desktop lamp specifically designed for content creators. While our tester was initially skeptical in our Logitech Litra Beam review, he found that the Litra Beam significantly improved his video creation process after using it for a month. He found it particularly useful as a key light above the monitor for even facial illumination without lens reflection. The Litra Beam offers 400-lumen light output with adjustable color temperature ranging from 2700K to 6500K, and the light can be easily adjusted using buttons on the unit or via Logitech's G Hub software.

4. Philips Hue Go 2

(Image credit: Philips)

Best desk lamp for smart features

If you're looking for smart features, then Philips Hue is the gold standard. And this portable smart lamp for the smart home specialists can be used as a night light, desk lamp, or outdoor light. You can control it either through a physical button or the Philips Hue app, which allows for custom colour settings and integration with smart home systems. With Bluetooth connectivity, it's easy to set up; it's lightweight and portable, and offers up to 24-hour battery life.

5. Nanoleaf x Umbra Cono Portable Smart Lamp

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Best looking smart desk lamp

Want a desk lamp with smart features and stylish looks? Then check out this collaborative product between Nanoleaf, known for its smart lighting, and home décor brand Umbra. Our reviewer found it to be portable, flexible and easy to control via a built-in button, the Nanoleaf app, or smart home ecosystems due to its Matter compatibility. It has an average brightness of 130 lumens, which is lower than many rivals, but the battery life exceeded expectations, though, lasting nearly six hours on a full charge. For more details, read our Nanoleaf x Umbra Cono review .

6. Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk lamp

(Image credit: Dyson)

Best desk lamp for advanced features

Got money to spend? This Dyson lamp is pricey, but looks suitably premium with its a sleek, modern aesthetic. It also features a 360-degree rotating stand and adjustable arm, and four main modes: Ambient, Task, Indirect and Feature. Other features include daylight tracking to mimic natural light, motion sensing for automatic activation and dimming, and auto-brightness adjustment based on ambient light. It can be controlled via touch-sensitive controls on the device or through the MyDyson app.

7. Ikea Forsa

(Image credit: IKEA)

The best budget desk lamp

Short of cash? The IKEA Forsa lamp offers an enticing mixture of elegant design and affordability. This lamp stands out for its adjustability, with three hinges on the arm, a 180-degree rotating arm, and a 360-degree rotating lamp head, allowing for versatile light positioning. It has a sturdy metal construction with a heavy base, minimising the risk of tipping over. Note, though, that it doesn't include a bulb, so you'll have to buy this separately.

8. Ikea Hektar

(Image credit: IKEA)

The best desk lamp with wireless charging

The IKEA Hektar is another affordable desk lamp from the Swedish furniture giant. And while this one is more expensive, it includes a built-in Qi wireless charging pad on its base, helping you to reduce cable clutter on your desk. More generally, it offers a modern and industrial aesthetic, with an adjustable stand and arm for directing light as needed. Like the one above, though, it doesn't include a bulb, so you'll need to buy that separately.

9. BenQ e-Reading Desk Lamp

(Image credit: BenQ)

Best desk lamp for e-reading

As the name suggests, this lamp is purpose-built for e-reading and screen use at your desk. It features two colour temperatures, bright white and warm orange, both of which are dimmable. It also built-in smart technology which detects the level of ambient light in the room. More broadly, the lamp is easy to operate with a touch-sensitive metal circle and a dial for brightness adjustments. With an appealing, arty design, its heavy base is nice and stable, allowing for flexible positioning of the adjustable arm and head.