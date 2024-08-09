Buying a new laptop? The 5 essential features and upgrades to consider

If you're looking for a new laptop, there's not only a huge amount of choice out there, but there are several things you should consider before you make your decision too. You'll first want to decide what operating system will work best for you. If you have Apple devices – like an iPhone or an iPad – consider choosing an option from our Best MacBook guide for a seamless experience across your devices.

If you're after a clutter-free and cheaper laptop, then selecting one of the best Chromebooks will serve you well and is an ideal pick for students. If Windows is more your vibe, however, then now is a great time to buy one of the best laptops from our curated list – and with various manufacturers offering different options, such as on-device AI and better battery life thanks to the Snapdragon Elite X chipset, there's more choice than ever before.

It isn't just the platform – Apple silicon in MacBooks; Qualcomm, Intel, AMD options for Windows – that you'll want to think about when you invest in a new laptop though. There are many things that can make a big difference in use. To help, we've picked our top five essential features and upgrades to consider before you press that 'buy' button, with best-matched picks for those considerations.

An AI future

Many of those next-generation of Windows laptops we mentioned come with Microsoft's AI tool, called Co-Pilot+, baked in. On devices like the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge, which runs using Qualcomm's Snaprdragon Elite chipset, there is a Co-Pilot button built into the keyboard, offering quick and easy access to the AI tool and its capabilities.

These AI features include things like turning a sketch into an image, drafting a proposal from meeting notes and live translations, thus making everyday tasks quicker and easier. You can also pay extra for Co-Pilot+ Pro, which will integrate fully into the Office apps, but even opting for a Windows PC with the standard Co-Pilot is worth considering.

Right now the AI feature set of these laptops is at the beginning of its life, meaning it should progress and improve with more features in the future. Snapdragon Elite does bring better battery life and its emulation software also means it's fully compatible with Windows apps.

Battery life

Battery life is arguably the most important feature to consider before buying a laptop. You could have the most powerful laptop out there – but if you're always looking for a charger, that's simply going to annoy you and prevent you from getting work done.

The latest Windows AI PCs – as they are typically being referred to – certainly up the battery life compared to older Windows PCs, but MacBooks have been offering great battery life for years now, too. The MacBook Air, in particular, delivers great battery life, with well over a standard working day of use.

But if you're not into Apple's operating system then there are plenty of choices to consider: we've reviewed the Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition, for example, which netted an epic 5-star score for delivering well across the board – but being particularly brilliant when it comes to longevity per charge.

Display quality

There's yet another reason to want the Surface Pro 11th Edition too: its display! If you want a laptop that will not only be lovely to work on, but one that's great for watching content on too, an OLED display really helps deliver the goods.

Some laptops come with an OLED screen by default – like the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x – whereas others, like the Microsoft Surface Pro 11, feature an OLED screen as an option. The panel type, which stands for 'organic light-emitting diode', means that each pixel emits its own light source, for perfect backlighting and high-contrast visuals with inky blacks and punchy whites.

You of course pay extra cash for an OLED panel on the Surface Pro 11, but with the vibrant and punchy colours, coupled with truly black blacks and white whites make for a great viewing experience. It's worth the extra cash and it'll last you for years to come too.

Mobile connectivity

Not all laptops have the option of connectivity beyond Wi-Fi, but if you think that having connection when you're on the move might be helpful, you could consider a tablet over a laptop.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 – what we would call a 2-in-1 – has the option of 5G connectivity, as do the Apple iPad Air and Apple iPad Pro. You'll need to buy a SIM with a relevant data plan, of course, but if you're not desk-bound all the time then it's worth its weight in gold.

Opting to upgrade to a device with 5G connectivity means you won't be reliant on Wi-Fi, allowing you to work on trains and in cafes and restaurants, or wherever else you fancy that has mobile signal. Some workplaces also restrict untrusted Wi-Fi networks, with dedicated mobile data connectivity a valuable workaround – especially if your college, university or work has such a restriction.

Lightweight picks

Not all laptops are created equal. Some are much slimmer and lighter than others, while others prioritise fans and cooling elements to offer increased endurance for things like gaming.

If you're planning on carrying a laptop around with you in a backpack or bag, it's worth considering weight and picking one of the best lightweight laptops – one that's not too heavy, whilst still offering good performance. For a 13-inch laptop, anything around 1kg (2.2lbs) is considered very lightweight.

The MacBook Air is nice and light (1.25kgs/2.7lbs), as is the Galaxy Book 4 Edge (1.16kg/2.5lbs), and the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (1.28kgs/2.8lbs). Any of these choices will do your back a favour, that's for sure, especially if you've got a long walk to work or college.