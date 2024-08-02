Essential back to school items – as chosen by the T3 team

Whether you're heading off to university or college, or just starting a new job, there's one essential question that every T3 fan should be asking: what tech should I take with me?

As the purveyors of premium lifestyle technology, we know a thing or two about gadgets. We've also been there – whether it's the first day in halls, or in a new office. So rather than create a general list of ideas, I asked the T3 team for the products they used in similar circumstances themselves and would recommend to others.

It's not just about gadgets though. There are home comforts and handy accessories that just make life better, wherever you are. We're covering Back to Class topics through all of August, so don't forget to check out our hub page for new features each week.

T3 team Back to Class recommendations

1. Rucksack

(Image credit: Knomo)

Rik Henderson News Editor "One item I invested in when starting a new job, many years ago, was a hardy leather backpack, and I couldn’t have made a better decision. Having destroyed many a canvas bag previously, I opted for a Knomo leather equivalent and a decade later it is still as solid and dependable – even better, in fact, thanks to the patina it has accrued over time. The model itself is no longer available, but plenty of high-quality leather backpacks from trusted brands will do the trick too."

2. Noise cancelling earbuds

(Image credit: Bose)

Sam Cross News Writer "Whether you're trying to block out the noise as you turn in a paper, or need to dial into a video call, a pair of quality noise cancelling earbuds are a must have. I couldn't have gotten through university without mine, and I still use them in my working life to this day. If budget permits, try the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. Those are the best all-rounders I've tried, and the ANC is pretty much unmatched. For a cheaper pick, the Sony WF-C700N are brilliant as an alternative."

3. Kindle

(Image credit: Amazon)

Beth Girdler-Maslen Home Editor "One item that was invaluable during my university degree was a Kindle. Having a Kindle meant the required reading for my course was on one handy device rather than multiple stacks of books, which would have taken up too much space in my backpack and made a huge dent in my student bank account. Books on the Kindle Store are also much cheaper than buying physical copies, while Kindles come with highlighters and sticky notes, making annotations and note-taking much easier and more condensed."

4. Powerbank

(Image credit: Belkin)

Matt Kollat Active Editor "A power bank was essential for me when I was at uni, as it provided a reliable backup power source for my devices. With long days on campus and the need to stay connected for classes, assignments, and communication, a power bank ensures that my laptop and smartphone remained charged at all times. No one wants to run out of juice halfway through the day! If for nothing else, it offers convenience and peace of mind, especially during busy schedules."

5. Smart Calendar

(Image credit: Skylight)

Lizzie Wilmot Home Writer "As a die-hard notebook fan, the thought of organising my week electronically is still something I struggle with. However, if I'd owned the Skylight Smart Calendar during my university days, I'd probably have a completely different opinion by now. It has a large 15-inch digital display and can be placed on a desk or fixed to a wall. It syncs individual schedules, calendars and appointments all in the same place. Multiple people can also access it from their individual phones, meaning it's great for families to keep track of where everyone is. The Smart Calendar also features colour coding, meal planning and customisable to-do lists. Could there be a more perfect back to school gadget?"

6. Laptop

(Image credit: Apple)

Mike Lowe Tech Editor "During Amazon Prime Day a great Mac deal came up – and I wished mine was as cheap! The MacBook Air M2 – the first Air to introduce Apple's latest design – is among the best laptops for most people, especially cash-strapped students. I found it to be a game-changer, having used Intel machines for years, as Apple's fanless M2 silicon means zero noise – but not to the detriment of power. This'll handle your student days and personal extras, no dramas, whilst saving you cash compared to the newer MacBook Air M3 model. It's ideal – and the best student laptop in my book."

7. Printer

(Image credit: Epson)

Mat Gallagher Editor-in-chief "Okay, it isn't the sexiest piece of tech but having your own printer can be a lifesaver, whether you're printing off an assignment or a boarding pass. I picked up the Epson EcoTank ET-2850 a few years ago and I'd never be without it. It comes with giant ink bottles that claim to deliver up to three years of printing – two years in, I'm about half way through them. It also has a built in flatbed scanner, which is handy for sending off copies signed documents or saving old photos. Just don't tell anyone you've got one, otherwise they'll all want to use it!"

8. Smartwatch

(Image credit: Coros)

Bryony Firth-Bernard Active Writer "I’d (very literally) be late for a lot of things without my trusty fitness tracker, the Kiprun GPS 500 by Coros. In general, I find wearing a watch far more convenient than constantly having to look at my phone to check the time. But, it also keeps track of my daily steps, so it helps me make sure I’m not sat on my bum all day and actually move my body which, let’s be honest, is easier said than done when working from a desk."