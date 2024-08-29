Gaming chair or office chair – which is better and why? 4 perfect WFH chair picks

To do your best work – and assuming you're not convinced by the idea of one of the best standing desks – you need a chair. That raises the question of whether to go for an office chair or a gaming chair to set up at your workstation, whether working from home or in student digs.

There are models available in a variety of sizes and styles, and at different price points, in both categories, but there are some key differences too. Gaming chairs are typically bigger and have higher backs, as well as offering additional special features (such as speakers or lighting). They're also usually more expensive too.

Office chairs tend to offer more in the way of adjustments and are often more focused on ergonomics, but this can vary from model to model. It's important to know the sort of features you're after while you're reviewing the options – whether it's extra lumbar support or even built-in heating – so you can make sure they're included.

Whichever type of chair you end up going for to meet your working-from-home needs, think of it as part of a complete desk setup – bearing in mind the height of your monitor and your desk, as well as how often you like to take breaks, and the positions that you and your body are the most comfortable in.

When it comes to the best office chairs or the best gaming chairs, the T3 experts have decades of experience between them, and that means we can be confident in recommending these models as worthy of your consideration.

Slouch Task One

The Slouch Task One is an office chair that looks as good as it feels, according to our review. So if you're looking for something that's comfortable and supportive, really easy to assemble, and which offers lots in the way of adjustments, then it's worthy of your consideration. It also gives you quite a few design and colour options to pick from.

One of the best features here is the adjustable lumbar support, which means long days at a desk aren't a problem, and it lets you customise the configuration of the support to suit your own body. It's also at the larger and thicker end of the office chair spectrum, so it potentially suits someone who'd rather their office chair was hefty and substantial.

As with many of these chairs, availability can often be limited to the maker's website alone. While a shopping widget is embedded below, if that doesn't reveal up-to-the-minute pricing then check out slouchonline.com directly.

Boulies NUBI

The Boulies Nubi isn't the flashiest or most feature-packed of office chairs, but it is reliable, comfortable, and supportive – as well as being available for a very decent price (at the time of writing there's a £120 discount code direct from the retailer's pre-order page). It's also rather attractive-looking, in quite an understated and subtle way, and we're happy to recommend it as an office chair that should be somewhere on your shopping shortlist.

There's really good ergonomic support here, including a tilt-forward feature that we really like, and which gives you extra support for your back. You won't have any trouble assembling it, you can choose a colour to match the rest of your home office aesthetic, and you're definitely going to get plenty of bang for your buck with the Boulies Nubi.

SecretLab Titan Evo

When it comes to premium gaming chairs, the SecretLab Titan Evo is a model that's hard to beat, and you'll notice that our review gives it a full five stars. Of particular note is the four-way lumbar support system included here, which means you're always comfortable no matter how much time you while away playing your favourite games.

Also worth mentioning are the magnetic memory foam head pillow and magnetic swappable armrests, so these components are really simple to attach and then swap out again. Add in the top-notch ergonomics you get with this chair, and it's a compelling overall package – one that's definitely going to appeal to people working from home, whether gaming or otherwise.

Quersus ICOS

Finally there's the Quersus Icos, which tries to settle the office chair versus gaming chair argument by giving you the best features of both. It's a velvet-covered model with plenty of colour options available, and the quality materials used here are both very comfortable to sit on, as well as being durable and stain-resistant. It's really easy to assemble, too.

In our review we described the Quersus Icos as "a comfortable office chair for gaming, streaming or general computer work", which offers a "premium feel" and "superb ergonomics". It's well-equipped in terms of adjustments, there's plenty of support here for your entire frame, and overall it's a fantastic chair no matter what you're doing.

Again, availability is limited, however, so while there's a shopping widget embedded below, you're most likely to find the best deal direct from the Quersus.com site.