I made my dream WFH setup for under £100 – here are my 5 top picks

Despite the days of lockdowns and isolation being (hopefully) far behind us, working from home is a practise that's stuck around. Whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying it offers a flexible way of working, and it's not going anywhere.

You could say I know my stuff when it comes to working from home, mostly because I worked towards two degrees during the pandemic. This means I've mastered my working from home productivity tips, and if you'll let me tell you a secret, it all starts with your desk setup.

As it's T3's Back to Class month, I've decided to share with you my five favourite working from home desk accessories. Want to hear the best bit? They all add up to under £100.

1. YSAGi Leather Desk Mat

If there's one thing that's guaranteed to upgrade your desk setup, it has to be a desk mat. A number of luxury brands, including Aspinal of London and Harber London, sell some stunning premium designs. However, my desk mat choice proves you don't have to spend a fortune for it to look good.

This PVC leather desk mat from YSAGi is the perfect solution to protecting your desk whilst maintaining its aesthetic. There are over 20 colours and four sizes to choose from, meaning you can select one that matches exactly what you're looking for.

Buy the YSAGi Leather Desk Mat for £8.40 at Amazon (was £9.99)

2. VonHaus Cordless Desk Fan

After launching a new affordable range of fans in June, VonHaus' Cordless Desk Fan hasn't left my side. Not only does it have a minimalistic look that'll suit any setup, it's cordless, rechargeable and has three different speed settings. This means it'll often follow me around the house if I decide to take my lunch break in the kitchen or outside, and I love how lightweight it is as well.

The fan also comes with a dimmable LED light function, allowing it to double up as a desk lamp or night light.

Buy the VonHaus Cordless Desk Fan £14.99 at VonHaus (was £24.99)

3. Stackers Headphone Stand

If you're a fan of displaying your tech, you'll love this Headphone Stand from Stackers. With three colours to choose from, it'll help you keep your headphones safe and in pride of place, giving your desk a minimalistic aesthetic.



The stand is finished with a chrome metal frame and soft faux leather base, providing a premium feel.

Buy the Stackers Headphone Stand for £25 at John Lewis

4. Calex RGB Moodlight

If you appreciate ambient lighting when working from home, I couldn't recommend this LED Smart Mood Light from Calex. It's specifically designed to create accent lighting, and its compact size makes it the perfect desk setup accompaniment.

Whilst there are other smart lights that offer a little more, the Calex RGB Moodlight has 100 colour options for you to choose from, all controlled via the Calex app. It's also incredibly affordable for a smart light, coming in at £20.

Buy the Calex RGB Moodlight for £20 at Tesco

5. Carmen Massage Shiatsu Massage Pillow

I often find myself sat at my desk for hours, and I knew pretty early on I'd have to invest in some products to prevent my posture from suffering. As well as owning the Slouch Task One office chair, I swear by the Shiatsu Massage Pillow from Carmen.

It's built with four massage roller balls and infrared heat, specially designed to ease muscle tension, stress and promote better blood circulation. You just fix it to the back of your chair and voilà!

Buy the Carmen Massage Shiatsu Massage Pillow for £29.99 at Robert Dyas

