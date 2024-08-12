Adobe Creative Cloud gets 70% price cut ahead of back to school season

The summer months are sadly coming to a close very soon, which means it’s time to head Back To Class . Right now, it’s the perfect time to look for cheap offers on office, university and school supplies, as many big retailers will be dropping their prices on laptops, stationary and software, ready for you to get ‘back to school’ ready.

If you’re a student or teacher, and you need access to creative apps for better presentations, sharing and photography, you’re in luck as Adobe is offering 70% off its Adobe Creative Cloud for Students and Teachers.

Originally priced at £56.98 a month, Adobe Creative Cloud for Students and Teachers is now just £16.24 a month. When you sign up for this deal, you’ll only pay £16.24 for 12 months before the subscription goes back to its original price.

For those heading back to the classroom or lecture hall later this year, this is one of the best Adobe Creative Cloud deals we’ve seen in a long time and means you get access to over 20 different creative apps for your next year of university or school.

Within the Adobe Creative Cloud for Students and Teachers subscription, you can find a variety of different creativity and design apps. Included in the subscription are Photoshop, Acrobat, Illustrator, InDesign, Lightroom, Adobe Express, Premiere Pro, Adobe Stock, After Effects, Animate, Dreamweaver, and much more.

Having a Adobe Creative Cloud for Students and Teachers subscription is invaluable, as you get access to fonts, templates, tutorials and fonts which can help further your studying and career. A free trial is also included when you sign up for this subscription for the first time.