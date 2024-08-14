These 5 pop-up desks are the key to your perfect WFH set-up

Following the COVID-19 lockdowns, the way we work has completely changed. Long gone are the days where everyone is in the office five days a week – instead, many people opt to work from home.

Whether you work from home full-time or you prefer a hybrid mix of the home and office, a key item you need to make your perfect WFH set-up is a pop-up desk. These compact foldaway desks feature a laptop stand, keypad and storage in one, so you can take it with you for portable work on the go.

For Back To Class month on T3, we’re highlighting the most essential items you need for heading back to the office or classroom. Here are five of the best pop-up desks you can buy today for working professionals, students and teachers.

1. Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk

Best pop-up desk overall

Arguably the most innovative and popular pop-up desk you can buy today is the Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk. Launched in summer 2023 , the Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk is a first-of-its-kind product that combines a laptop stand with a customisable wireless keyboard, touchpad and case in one handy package.

Big enough to hold and carry 17-inch laptops, the Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk can act as a full work space or study station when put together, and folds away compactly when you’re done for the day. It comes in three stylish colourways and can carry up to 7.5kg, so you can take your entire work set-up with you on the go.

2. Dataflex Addit Bento Ergonomic Toolbox 900

Best pop-up desk for storage

For ample amount of storage, the Dataflex Addit Bento Ergonomic Toolbox 900 is an all-in-one laptop and tablet stand, storage box and document holder. Inspired by the traditional Japanese bento box, the Dataflex Addit Bento Ergonomic Toolbox 900 has multiple layers and inlays inside it, to organise and protect your belongings.

Aside from its cute and compact design, the Dataflex Addit Bento Ergonomic Toolbox 900 can hold 15-inch devices and keep them in place with its magnetic snap-on ledge, and the inside can store documents, notepads and other accessories. To turn it into a workstation, the cover of the pop-up desk has multiple height and ergonomic settings to prop up your laptop and help your posture at the same time.

3. Vigo Wood Laptop Tray

Best pop-up desk for multiple surfaces

The Vigo Wood Laptop Tray doubles as a pop-up desk and laptop tray, and can be used both on your desk, shelves, tables, sofa or bed. With its cushioned button, the Vigo Wood Laptop Tray is comfortable to rest on your lap and other surfaces, while still providing a stable platform for your laptop.

With its wrist pad, adjustable height options and mousepad drawer, the Vigo Wood Laptop Tray offers a good amount of storage space as well as comfort and support, particularly to reduce wrist ache. The solid wood panel lifts up your laptop to a comfortable height, while the underside organises all your accessories. If you like to work from their bed or sofa, this pop-up desk is the one you should choose.

4. Typo Collapsible Standing Desk

Best standing pop-up desk

The best standing desks have become increasingly popular for improving posture, staving off boredom and reducing any back or neck pain. A pop-up version of a standing desk is quite unusual, considering the larger size for them, but the Typo Collapsible Standing Desk is the perfect option.

The Typo Collapsible Standing Desk is described as a ‘portable mobile desk’. It completely collapses down to a small size so you can use it while sitting on the floor, at your desk and on your sofa. It also offers two levels, the highest being for your laptop and the lowest for your keypad, mouse and stationary. It offers plenty of storage and versatility, and has a sleek and simple design that’ll suit all home offices.

5. Q-Connect Height Adjustable Laptop Stand

Best cheap pop-up desk

Pop-up desks – and desks in general – aren’t the most inexpensive items to buy, but if you want something cheap and cheerful, the Q-Connect Height Adjustable Laptop Stand with MousePad and Phone Holder is a great choice. It’s slightly wider than the other options on the list, so it might be a little trickier to cart around, but it still offers a surprising amount considering its price.

One side of the Q-Connect Height Adjustable Laptop Stand is used to hold and stabilise your laptop, while the other side can prop up your phone and be used as a surface for your mouse. It’s an extremely simple pop-up desk so it doesn’t have a ton of storage, but it would work perfectly in a WFH set-up.