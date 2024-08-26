These 5 WFH tech buys will upgrade your home office or student setup for the better

Working from home is something I have done for over a decade, long before it became a more common practice. There are some great things about working from home – keeping up with the washing and being able to chill in loungewear being my two favourites – but there are some cons too.

You might have found your productivity isn't quite what it is when you are in the office (unless you're partial to chatting by the coffee machine) or student library, and you might also find your setup doesn't bring out the best in you.

If the latter sounds like a little bit of you, it's easily fixed to help upgrade your focus and productivity. These are five products I use in my working-from-home setup to help me get the most out of my WFH scenario – and now you can, too.

Amazon Echo Show 8

(Image credit: Amazon)

There are a couple of reasons for getting yourself one of the best smart speakers around, whether that's an Alexa device like the Amazon Echo Show 8, or Google Assistant device like the Google Pixel Tablet. The first reason is to have instant access to information like what the weather is doing, so you can decide whether to hang up the washing or not; the second is for a screen to control smart home devices (or watch a cheeky bit of Netflix).

If you have a Ring Video Doorbell, for example, the video feed will show up on your Amazon Echo Show when someone rings the doorbell so you'll know whether you need to get up and answer it, or whether you can ignore it and carry on doing your work. The Google Pixel Tablet does the same for Nest video doorbells, but it can also be removed from its stand and be used as a tablet. It's one of the best tablets out there, giving it a dual purpose.

Sonos Roam 2

(Image credit: Sonos)

If you've never listened to focus music whilst working before then I highly recommend giving it a go. There are some great focus playlists on the various music streaming services, like 'Pure Focus' on Apple Music, but invest in a speaker like the Sonos Era 100 or Sonos Roam 2 to make sure you don't kill your phone battery and it actually sounds good.

I've picked the Sonos Roam 2 here because it is one of the best bluetooth speakers around and you can pick it up and take it out into the garden with you if you fancy a change of scenery at lunchtime. The Roam 2 comes in a range of different colours, offers great sound quality and if you happen to have some other Sonos speakers, it works seamlessly with them, whilst also being nice and simple to pop into Bluetooth mode. There's also the Sonos Move 2 if you want something with bigger sound – but it'll cost you a chunk more too.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bose QuietComfort Ultra

(Image credit: Bose)

You might be lucky and your house might be nice and quiet throughout the day, allowing you to focus. Or you might be like me and having people in and out of your home all day long. My top tip? Get yourself some excellent noise-cancelling headphones to not only block out the small quirky noises you may never have noticed in your home until you started working there, but the washing machine spinning, and those various visitors' voices.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra aren't the cheapest headphones around, but they are the best noise-cancelling headphones in the business. The great noise cancellation is just one of their attributes however, with brilliant audio here too, a lightweight and comfortable build, and an 18-hour battery life – which is more than enough for a day's work.

Dell UltraSharp 4K monitor

(Image credit: Apple)

Do not, I repeat do not, just work off your MacBook Air on your dining room table. Yes, the 13-inch screen is great and it's one of the best laptops and best MacBooks around – but get yourself an external monitor if you want to be more productive. That way you not only get a 15-inch screen, you can expand that into a 27-inch screen too. I use Apple's Studio Display, but that is one pricey monitor – so my pick of an alternative at the same size is the Dell Ultrasharp 27 4K USB-C Hub Monitor U2723QE.

Yes, it most definitely doesn't have the catchiest of names, but it is one of the best 4K monitors around and an excellent option for most people. There's a lovely big display (almost double that of even a 15-inch MacBook Air), and it will not only act as a second screen for your laptop, but it will provide it with power too.

Apple Magic Keyboard

(Image credit: Apple)

Last but certainly not least, don't underestimate the power of a great keyboard. Your laptop will probably have a good enough one but if you want a proper working-from-home setup, you really should have an external keyboard and mouse or trackpad. Some will enjoy the click-clack of mechanical keyboards, and if you're one of those then I recommend checking out our best keyboards guide.

I'm a Mac user so, for me, the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is the winner. It offers an excellent typing experience with the convenience of auto-filling passwords and authenticating Apple Pay using the built-in Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the top right. Its build quality is superb and the aluminium finish makes for a pretty stylish-looking thing on your dining room table too.