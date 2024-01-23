Apple Music gets a great new feature that you and friends will enjoy

Listening to music alone can be a formative experience, but there's nothing like getting a recommendation from a friend and sharing in the love for a new album or artist together. Unfortunately, life often has a way of keeping us apart from our friends, but Apple Music's latest feature can help.

You can now create collaborative playlists on Apple Music. This long-requested feature (which has been on Spotify for some time) is a great way to get your coolest friends whose taste you trust and build a playlist together. Whether you want to give them some morning motivation or a nostalgic throwback, simply add a song to the playlist and wait for them to find it.

Of course, this is also a great feature for parties. Simply start a playlist with all the guests and invite them to queue songs for the rest of the night, no more stress. If anyone complains about a song choice, that's not on you!

If you want to know how to use this feature it's really simple, on a playlist, simply tap the person-shaped icon in the top right corner to invite collaborators. Apple Music has released a video showing some of its DJs using it if that's still not clear.

The iOS 17.3 update has also introduced a couple of other handy features to the music streaming app. Most notably these include the ability to use shareplay in the car to get the perfect road trip mix going, and the ability to mark songs as favourites, with all of them going to one single 'favourites' playlist.

\With the likes of Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and Tidal all competing for our subscriptions, it's a great time to be a music fan as the services constantly strive to improve. My favourite Spotify feature however remains unchallenged. As for collaborative playlists? If you ever invite me to one, expect a whole bunch of Taylor Swift.