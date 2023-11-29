Apple Music Replay beats Spotify to the punch, find out what you've listened to most

Spotify is rumoured to be releasing its hugely popular annual feature this week, with Spotify Unwrapped expected to arrive soon. However, Apple has beaten its streaming rival to the punch with its own Apple Music Replay 2023 available now.

Apple Music subscribers can now find out the tracks and albums they most listened to throughout the year, plus details on how many minutes spent using the platform.

In addition, users can get a custom playlist of their most favourite tracks of 2023 through the dedicated website. It can be accessed online through any browser. You can also just tap on the Replay box in the Browse menu of the Apple Music app and it'll take you there.

You will need to be signed into your Apple ID, of course.

In all honesty, Spotify Unwrapped shows a bit more information and has a few more features. Apple's look back at the year is fairly straightforward.

You will find out the list of "Top Artists" you've listened to, "Top Songs", "Top Albums", and the "Top Genres".

You can also watch an automated highlight reel of your year on the service, with a soundtrack made up of the songs that have stood out the most. Mine was completely dominated by The Chemical Brothers, Oasis, Blur and the Wu-Tang Clan – it's like the 90s all over again.

Of course, those who use Apple Music more, with a greater variety of listening habits will gain a better insight into their most popular tracks, but hey, I like what I like.

How much is Apple Music?

Apple Music costs £10.99 / $10.99 per month, although students can access it for just £5.99 / $5.99 per month. There is also a family plan at £16.99 / $16.99 per month that allows up to five other members of a household to also have their own Apple Music accounts on the same subscription.

The service is also available as part of an Apple One subscription, which includes Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and iCloud storage. That starts at £18.95 / $19.95 per month for an individual, or £24.95 / $25.95 per month for a family.