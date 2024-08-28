Students can snag a brilliant deal on iPads and MacBooks right now

If you're heading back to class in the next few weeks, there's a whole array of top tech which can help you to settle in. Whether you're about to embark on your first year, or you're headed back for those all important final exams, having the right setup can be crucial to make the process smoother.

For many, having a MacBook or an iPad is the top pick. Pairing seamlessly with other devices like the iPhone or your Apple Watch, these models offer a great option for all kinds of work.

Right now, students can get a range of top deals across the iPad and MacBook range. That includes freebies and discounts when you buy via the Apple Store.

Apple annual student offer: Save big at Apple

Students looking for a new device can snag free gift cards and discounts on popular services when buying through the Apple Store. Pick up a new iPad or MacBook today, and enjoy a range of added benefits.

On top of the usual education pricing Apple offers – netting you a cool 10% off the purchase price of your new tech – the current deal adds extra value for students. You'll get 20% off the value of an AppleCare+ plan – perfect for ensuring your device is safe and secure.

As if that wasn't enough, you'll also snag a free gift card. Those picking up a new iPad – like the iPad Air or iPad Pro models – will get an £80 gift card to spend in store.

If you opt for a MacBook – again, including a range of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models – you'll get £120 to spend. That's a great add on, and should help you to pick up some of the peripheral bits and pieces for less.

Oh, and don't think it's only students who get the fun, either. If you're a teacher or staff member at a university reading this and seething – great news! You too can snag the gift card deal when you buy yourself a Mac or iPad to teach those bright young minds.