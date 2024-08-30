Why a webcam is a home office essential: the 3 best upgrade options to buy today

The humble webcam doesn't always get given its dues compared to more high-profile gadgets like the best phones or the best laptops, but these little devices are an essential component of a home office – whether you're studying for qualifications or working from home as part of your job.

Think about taking part in online meetings and seminars, making video calls to colleagues and tutors, or presenting your work to other people over the web – these tasks are stressful enough without you also having to worry about sub-par hardware that doesn't properly capture how you look or what your saying.

That brings us to the best webcams for the home office, and I've picked out three top choices below, based on years of reviewing such devices. Each pick will work on both Windows or Mac, and can be relied upon when it comes to making sure you're looking and sounding your best online.

In terms of specs to look out for, the video resolution is a crucial part of overall video quality (there's HD/1080p, QHD/2K, and UHD/4K), while if you're doing a lot of video work, hand gesture control and face-tracking can be useful. A physical privacy shutter is also something to look out for – just to make sure you're not being recorded when you don't want to be.

Obsbot Tiny 2

(Image credit: Future)

If you thought webcams were all fairly standard, middle-of-the-road type gadgets, then let me introduce you to the Obsbot Tiny 2: it shows just how many features you can pack into a webcam, besides a top-quality 4K video resolution, and our review describes it as offering "great picture quality and tons of features" while also being easy to use.

It sits on its own little stand, which means it can automatically keep you in shot even as you move around, and you're able to control it with hand gestures too. The software app lets you tweak the picture in all kinds of ways, and when you want your privacy, the webcam will point straight down at its base, so you can be sure it's not watching you.

Logitech MX Brio

(Image credit: Future)

There aren't many hardware manufacturers as good at webcams as Logitech is, and the company has a strong track record in the field. That certainly continues with the Logitech MX Brio, which brings with it a tip-top design, high-end build quality, gorgeous 4K video quality, and a physical privacy switch so you can block out the world anytime you like.

The dual-mic setup is also worth mentioning – meaning you can always be heard (as long as you're not on mute) – and on the software side you've got a host of settings to play around with (including contrast, brightness, HDR, and more). It can even detect faces and keep you in the centre of the shot as much as possible while you're on video calls too.

Anker PowerConf C200

(Image credit: Future)

What I like most about the Anker PowerConf C200 is its affordable price, and it shows you don't have to spend three figures in order to gain yourself a significant webcam upgrade. It's an ideal pick if you want to put together your home office setup for as little money as possible, but also don't want to make too many compromises along the way.

There are some trade-offs at the lower price points of course – you get a 2K resolution rather than 4K, and there aren't any advanced features like face-tracking here – but this is a rock-solid webcam that's not going to let you down. It has a physical privacy shutter, as well as a customisable field-of-view for getting your shot perfectly framed. I think it's the best affordable yet classy buy.