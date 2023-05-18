Anker PowerConf C200 review: a good quality budget 2K webcam

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to choosing the best webcams, the Anker PowerConf C200 sets out a straightforward deal: you get a solid webcam that performs well when attached to Windows or macOS, and you don't have to spend a huge amount of money to buy one.

You miss out on some of the more advanced features available on the high-end 4K webcams, but in terms of value for money it's an excellent proposition. Our full Anker PowerConf C200 review will help inform you as to whether or not this is the webcam for you.

Anker PowerConf C200: price & availability

Today's best Anker PowerConf C200 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $59.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $59.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $59.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

The Anker PowerConf C200 is available to buy now for around £60 in the UK and $70 in the US, although the widgets embedded on this page should give you the lowest prices currently on offer on the web. In the UK, you can pick up the webcam from retailers including Amazon (opens in new tab) and Anker (opens in new tab) direct.

Anker PowerConf C200 review: design & setup

It's really not going to take you long at all to set up the Anker PowerConf C200: just plug it into a spare USB port on your Windows or macOS computer, and you're up and running.

There's a USB-C port on the webcam itself, and you get a USB-C-to-USB-A cable in the box, but you can use a standard cable of your own if you prefer – USB-C-to-USB-C, for example, if your laptop or desktop uses the smaller port types.

The webcam will configure itself automatically and doesn't need a separate power cable. However, to get at all of the available functionality, you need to download and install (opens in new tab) the accompanying app: this lets you tweak settings such as brightness and contrast in a rather rudimentary way, and change the field of view (65 degrees, 78 degrees, 95 degrees) if you want to show more or less of whatever's behind you.

While we're always glad to see some supplied software, we reckon most people can do without it, and to use it you have to register yet another account with yet another company (unless you already have an account with Anker). The programmes that we tested the webcam with managed perfectly well in terms of lighting and focus without the help of the Anker software.

When it comes to the aesthetics, you can tell the Anker PowerConf C200 is a budget option just by looking at it – but it's not exactly ugly. It's compact enough, and the clip is nice and sturdy, but you don't get anything fancy like the ability to swivel it on its stand. That stand has a standard tripod connection on the bottom, in case you want to use it with that particular accessory.

Anker PowerConf C200 review: features & performance

You get a decent set of specs for your money with the Anker PowerConf C200. There's the 2K (2,560 x 1,440 pixel) resolution at 30 frames per second, there's the field of view that goes up to 95 degrees, and there's the built-in autofocus. A physical privacy cover is also good to see – you just slide it across when you want to be sure that you can't be seen, and that no one is peering at you through your webcam.

Those specs translate to very decent performance in use as well. The video quality looks sharp and detailed, and the webcam does well in low-light conditions. It also adjusts quickly – in a second or two – to changes in lighting conditions. The autofocus can get tripped up from time to time, but mostly it's okay. You're not going to have any problems being seen on your next video call, put it that way.

The Anker PowerConf C200 also offers a dual-mic setup and AI-enabled noise cancellation. You can choose 180-degree or 90-degree audio capture as well, if you want to cut out nearby background noises and focus only on what you're saying – in our testing this didn't seem to make a whole lot of difference, but on the whole the mics did a good job of picking up what we were saying and transmitting it clearly.

In short, this Anker is a webcam that impresses in both audio and video quality. Admittedly you can tell the difference when you switch over to a higher-end 4K webcam – in terms of focus, low-light performance, crispness and so on – but bearing in mind the low price that you can purchase the Anker PowerConf C200 for, we think it performs very well.

Anker PowerConf C200 review: verdict

We've tested some high-end webcams here on T3 – the likes of the Jabra PanaCast 20, the Insta360 Link, and the Obsbot Tiny 4K. These devices are packed full with functionality, with superior audio and video quality, and features such as the ability to follow you around the room (if you're presenting something, for example). However, it's also worth bearing in mind that these webcams cost hundreds of pounds or dollars.

The Anker PowerConf C200 is clearly more basic than those premium models, but given its price, it's still great value for money. While it doesn't hit the heights of some of the other models mentioned, it's not going to let you down in terms of the video and audio quality you get. It handles focusing and low light well, and you get some basic tweaks with the accompanying software too.

Whether or not the webcam is going to be a huge upgrade over the one you've already got embedded into your laptop or monitor (if there is one) is one key question you have to ask. This is more suitable for those who don't already have a webcam attached to their computer and who are looking for a solid, affordable option that's going to work simply and easily with any video calling or streaming software.

It's also worth bearing in mind how much video calling you actually do – if you're spending a lot of time in Zoom or Teams every day then it might be worth upgrading to something that's a little bit more expensive and powerful. That said, the Anker PowerConf C200 is still a webcam we would absolutely recommend – it's got decent specs and excellent performance for the price, and you won't be disappointed with it.

Also consider

If you're wondering what you get for a bit more money, the Insta360 Link is available for £320 / $300. It's smaller and smarter than the Anker PowerConf C200, and has automatic swivel and tilt functions that mean it'll keep you in focus and in shot as you move around. There's even an overhead mode for presenting documents that are flat on your desk – these are the sort of extras you get for the extra money.

On the other hand, those of you who'd rather stick to the budget end of the market might want to check out the Logitech Brio 500. It offers a 1080p video resolution, it's small and lightweight, and it comes with software that lets you do some basic picture tweaking. For a good quality upgrade for your computer, it's definitely worth considering as an alternative to the Anker.