After Zoom's boom, Google's next-gen upgrade to become a stunning reality from next year

Project Starline might sound like some kind of downloadable content for a video game. But, no, it's Google's bold attempt to create a videoconferencing tool that's designed to give you the feeling of being face-to-face – even when you're not. This is way beyond the best webcams, that's for sure.
But it won't be found in some far-away galaxy. From next year, with the help of HP, Project Starline will begin rolling out. And while it's no working-from-home dream – the whole point is that it's an office install – it looks like a major upgrade to how we communicate. And following Zoom's boom in popularity during 'that period' we don't like to talk about, this looks like a next-level solution.
Project Starline is adjacent to the usual technology stories that I cover here at T3, because this isn't a consumer product. You can't just nip down the store and buy one. But HP is taking reservations from 'interested parties' within the commercial world.
With the WFH wheels falling off in certain companies' future plans – the office beckons – yet multi-nationals still having the need for enhanced comms between sites, Project Starline is something that could affect many of us – and improve our lives for the better.
So how can Project Starline create realistic, lifelike imagery akin to that in the trailer above? There are some buzzwords of the moment here, but it's relevant: artificial intelligence (AI) is used to help create a three-dimensional image, while audio processing is designed to deliver a noise-cancelled and spatial audio environment, just like being there.
It doesn't hurt that HP has expertise in computing, with AI, audio and video all second nature for the company. Plonk a massive screen into the equation and Project Starline's booth-like install sees it come to life. You'll need someone at the other end of the line with the same setup, though, so this might be a niche rollout at first – but I'd certainly love to give it a go.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
-
-
Move over Microsoft, HP OmniBook Ultra Flip suddenly looks like the AI PC to beat
HP's OmniBook Ultra Flip, its first 2-in-1 AI PC, looks like a stunner to take on Microsoft's Surface Pro 11
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Android Auto gets a small but brilliant update that improves navigation
Driving with Android Auto just got a little easier
By Chris Hall Published