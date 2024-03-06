Logitech MX Brio: a webcam with pro-level performance

The webcam world is almost unrecognisable from a few years ago – the rise of flexible working and video calling has meant having a good external webcam feels necessary even if you own one of the best laptops going (only recently have integrated webcams begun to improve).

Logitech has been a webcam stalwart for ages, delivering many of the best webcam options, but it hasn't always aimed for the top end of the market – something the MX Brio, the company's 2024 flagship, addresses by undeniably being one of the best video conference cameras going.

We've been using the Logitech MX Brio as our go-to webcam for a couple of weeks to see if it's truly worth its asking price or not...

Logitech MX Brio: Price & availability

Logitech has now released the MX Brio, so you can pick it up yourself whenever you like, and it's gone bold with the pricing at £220 / $199 / €229 / $AUD is to be confirmed.

That fits with the MX lineup that Logitech sells, which is very much aimed at professionals who want the best possible equipment, but there's no disguising how premium it is. It's in direct competition with the likes of the Obsbot Tiny 4K or Insta360 Link at the top of the market.

Logitech MX Brio review: Design & features

(Image credit: Future)

If you've ever used one of Logitech's MX mouse options or keyboards, you'll know that those two letters are basically a byword for sheer quality. There's a reason that the Logitech MX Master 3S tops lists the industry over – it's unbelievably good.

Solid build quality is part of that expectation, and Logitech knocks that out of the park with the MX Brio. It's one of the classiest webcams we've ever tested, looking almost like it's been milled out of one piece of sturdy metal.

It's really solid and weighty, with a chunky lens that's a little bigger than the body it sits in front of, and a set of microphones that you can see around it for pick-up.

That lens is also a privacy switch – rotating its outer edge lets you close or open a shutter when you're not on a call. At the back of the webcam, there's a USB-C port to connect the chunky cable it comes with.

(Image credit: Future)

The bottom of the webcam is a protruding magnet that's extremely strong – it clips into a magnetised slot on the included mount, which is easy to arrange. If you prefer, there's also threading to mount it onto a variety of third-party arms or other arrangements.

That magnetised setup makes it easy to angle the webcam to the left or right, while that included mount has the ability to tilt backwards and forward, too, all of which come in handy when you're looking to frame yourself right. You can even tilt the camera down to show your desk, provided it's anchored carefully enough to not overbalance.

It's pretty hard to imagine a webcam feeling higher quality than this, honestly, at least where its construction is concerned – so if you care about materials and attention to detail, you'll be impressed.

Logitech MX Brio review: Performance

(Image credit: Future)

Looking at a webcam from the outside is all well and good, but it's a deeply functional bit of kit, and the real proof is in the video calling. On that front, the MX Brio is unsurprisingly excellent, with a suite of impressive calibration options that all look great.

Most people will probably spring for either its 4K capture at 30 frames per second or 1080p at 60 frames per second, both of which look excellent (we would tend to go for that 60fps option just for a more smooth and natural look in meetings).

Logitech has paid attention to the details, too – it has an absolute host of options for you to tinker with in the LogiTune app, which controls the camera. We'd have preferred this to be integrated into Logi Options+ which we use for our keyboard and mouse, but that's not a huge issue.

(Image credit: Future)

The app lets you select your chosen resolution, but also the viewing angle (which maxes out at 90 degrees but can be set to 78 or 65 degrees instead), and you can also set a zoom level. This is perfect for cropping your frame to keep a stack of laundry or an unmade bed out of view.

It also hosts a wide range of other smaller features and options, from autofocus and auto exposure settings to an HDR toggle and the ability to completely customise your sharpness, saturation, contrast and brightness preferences.

This makes finding the right image pretty straightforward for those who care, although we also found all the auto-adjustments more than satisfactory for everyday use. Still images don't always show the full picture, but this shot demonstrates a situation with harsh outside light on one side and shows the MX Brio coping admirably (I almost cracked a smile, honest):

(Image credit: Future)

Face detection works great, too, and there's an auto-framing option a bit like Apple's Centre Stage if you want to use it, which similarly is solid enough.

Microphone pickup is also really great – you'll sound impressively clear and precise on calls, even with some background noise. It won't beat a proper external microphone, but why should it?

It all adds up to basically exactly what Logitech was promising: a superb and reliable all-in-one solution that is ideal for professionals but can certainly flex to streaming or broadcasts pretty easily.

Logitech MX Brio review: Verdict

(Image credit: Future)

The MX Brio is a really impressive webcam, one that excels in regular use and will doubtless be reliable for years to come. Its picture and sound quality are both great, and it's built just so, so nicely.

That all has to come in the context of its price, though, which is pretty massive. But this is a best-in-class professional webcam, so it's all relative, even if Logitech itself makes other 1080p webcams that are drastically more affordable and still really great (not least the excellent Brio 500).

Overall, the MX Brio is a fantastic webcam for demanding users – the chunky price tag clearly attests to that – and if you're seeking best-of-best and are willing to pay for that, Logitech has a prime choice here that few others can match.

Also consider

If you've got no issue with spending this much on a webcam and want one that has a few more tricks up its sleeve, the Insta360 Link has auto-panning and tilting to keep you in frame – which feels impressively futuristic.

For those who want a great experience that comes without quite as much of a hit to their wallet, the aforementioned Logitech Brio 500 is a brilliant 1080p webcam with similarly solid performance – but far less premium materials than the MX Brio.