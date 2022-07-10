Logitech MX Master 3S wireless mouse review: the master just got even more commanding

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The existential pain of spending the vast majority of our working lives manipulating an ever-wider range of computer software can at least be mitigated by quality hardware. In that context, the Logitech MX Master 3S, a fabulously well-specified, high-end wireless mouse on review here, could be an unlikely-looking saviour. It’s even a mouse that has a certain amount to live up to: its predecessor, the MX Master 3, was hailed as being among the best wireless mice on the market. No pressure, then...

Logitech MX Master 3S review: price and availability

(Image credit: Future / Steve Boxer)

Like its predecessors, the MX Master 3S costs a non-trivial amount of money, by the standards of productivity-focused mice: its RRP in the UK is £119.99; $99.99 in the USA; AUD$159 in Australia; and €129.99 in Europe. Take a look at the widget below for real-time pricing and the best deals.

Anyone who spends a significant amount of time on computers (or tablets, or phones – the MX Master 3S operates beautifully with the best laptops, Macs, iOS and Android devices) should bear in mind that a cheap mouse can swiftly become a false economy, and while the Logitech In undeniably pricey mouse, it has the flexibility and extensive feature set to speed up your daily computing tasks, however arcane they may be.

Logitech MX Master 3S review: design

(Image credit: Future / Steve Boxer)

The Logitech MX Master 3S is also seductively well designed, with an ergonomic shape that includes a proper thumb-rest and a classy, slightly textured rubbery finish that is a delight to the touch. Physically, it’s exactly the same shape and size as its predecessor, the MX Master 3.

As mice go, it’s heavier than most, and it’s quite large. But there’s a reason for that: to put your hand into a more natural position than more conventionally shaped mice, with your wrist higher than usual. It presents an example of clever ergonomic design, and it works, feeling comfortable throughout the most sustained use.

The MX Master 3S boasts no fewer than seven buttons, including a hidden one on the thumb-rest. Two assignable buttons reside just above your thumb and below the thumb-roller; a button to the rear of the scroll-wheel toggles said scroll-wheel between precision and free-wheeling fast-scroll modes, which is dead handy when, for example, navigating huge spreadsheets.

While the MX Master 3S may look identical to its predecessor, it has one design difference which you perceive the moment you start using it: Logitech has worked hard to make it operate silently, and its two main buttons, which previously clicked, now make no noise whatsoever. The two milled-steel wheels are totally silent, too, in normal use, although the scroll-wheel does make a dull-sounding muffled thud when pressed into use as a button. Both wheels have the perfect amount of resistance and like the rest of the mouse, are a pleasure to use.

Logitech MX Master 3S review: specification and features

(Image credit: Future / Steve Boxer)

On the underside, you find an on-off switch and a button with the legend 1 2 3, which signifies a very useful feature: the MX Master 3S can be used to control three devices at a time, one via the Logi Bolt 2.4GHz wireless dongle, and the other two via Bluetooth, and that button lets you switch between them easily.

Another big specification-change for the MX Master 3S in comparison with its predecessor is that its resolution has been raised from 4,000dpi to 8,000dpi. Which, in practice, won’t mean a huge amount unless you pair it up with a multi-monitor setup. In general, it has all the resolution required to give it both the precision and responsiveness you need, however exotic your desktop setup might be. That new 8,000dpi sensor, according to Logitech, also allows it to operate effectively on any surface, including glass, and try as we might, we failed to find any surface that would refute that assertion.

Battery-wise, its credentials are impeccable – like its predecessor, Logitech says a full charge will last for an impressive 70 working days, and a one-minute fast-charge (via the supplied USB-C cable) will yield an impressive three hours of use. We've not been able to run this mouse flat during our test time!

The MX Master 3S also has slightly better green credentials than its predecessor: a significant percentage of the plastics used in its construction are recycled, and its packaging is fully recyclable too.

Logitech MX Master 3S review: software

(Image credit: Future / Steve Boxer)

The Logi Options+ software that gives you fine control over the MX Master 3S could operate as an object lesson to plenty of other mouse manufacturers: it’s intuitive, has an impressively useful feature set and is actually pleasant to use, rather than a chore, unlike most mouse-configuration software.

As well as giving you fine adjustment over how quickly the mouse tracks, it lets you assign its buttons to different tasks in each item of software you use on a daily basis. Thus, for example, you can set the thumb-wheel to scroll from side to side in Excel or adjust brush width in Photoshop.

The process of assigning button functions happily operates across different operating systems, so if you’ve set the MX Master 3S up to control an Android tablet, say, Logi Options+ will poll that tablet, pull up the apps on it and let you assign functions for each one. Logitech, it seems, is one of the few hardware manufacturers to have a proper appreciation of the importance of that hardware’s supporting software.

Logitech MX Master 3S review: Verdict

(Image credit: Future / Steve Boxer)

Compared to the MX Master 3, the 3S’s improvements are subtle and often invisible until you start using it, but they are all thoughtful and genuinely useful – the silence in particular.

It’s a pricey mouse, but feels so good to use, and is so configurable and well fettled, that it really does have the power to streamline and ease your general working life.

In mouse terms, the MX Master 3S is an icon, so if you can afford one we think you’ll be the proud owner of the best general-use wireless mice on the market. It's as simple as that.

Also consider

There's a lot of competition in this market, from the best mouse to the best gaming mouse, there's plenty vying for your attention.

Looking for something way cheaper? Then try out Microsoft's Ergonomic Mouse, which does the job for about half of the price or less compared tot he Logi – and does it very well indeed.