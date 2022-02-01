Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Logitech, sign up to their newsletter. By subscribing to Logitech emails, you’ll have access to special offers, product updates and tips, news and announcements. For more promotions, make sure you’re following their Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram pages. Their social accounts often post sneak peeks of new collections and run exclusive giveaways and competitions.

Logitech offers a student discount in partnership with Student Beans. When students sign up and verify their student status, they’ll get 25% off on Logitech webcams, speakers, mice and keyboards. For Logitech sales, they typically run seasonal sales sitewide so make sure you check the website for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Boxing Day sales. Logitech products are also available on UK and US third party sites, like Amazon, Argos, Currys, Target, Walmart and Very. These sites run separate deals on Logitech products so check these out if you’re looking for a good deal on Logitech.

The easiest way to stay up to date with Logitech sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 discount page for Logitech. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

Does Logitech offer free delivery? Yes. Logitech offers free delivery on orders over £39. If your order is under £39, your delivery cost will be worked out at the checkout.

What’s the Logitech returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, Logitech offers a 30-day money back guarantee. You must return your order unused and in original packaging. To start a return, visit the Logitech returns portal. Once the item has been received and assessed by Logitech, they’ll issue a full refund which includes the purchase price, original shipping and handling charges if applicable.

How do I track my order? Once you’ve made your purchase, you can track your order with the tracking code given to you via your Logitech order email confirmation. Or you can enter the code on the UPS website to monitor your order status.

What payment methods are available? Logitech accepts all major credit and debit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Discover, American Express, Diner’s Club, JCB and Klarna.

What warranties do Logitech offer? Logitech offers a limited hardware warranty that varies by product. To find out if your product is covered, check the packaging and documentation of your product to determine the warranty length time. Logitech refurbished products have a 90-day warranty and a limited 30-day return policy.

What do I do if I need technical support with my Logitech product? If you need any assistance with your product, check out the Logitech support site and contact the team.

Is there a Logitech store near me? No. Logitech is an internet-only store so you’ll have to shop them online. Logitech is available at third party stores so check your local Argos, Currys or other reseller to view Logitech stock.

How do I contact the Logitech customer service team? To contact Logitech, you’ll have to start a live chat on their website.

How to use Logitech discount codes

1. Find the Logitech discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Logitech discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath your order summary, you’ll see ‘Enter Promo Code’. Enter it into the box and click apply. If valid, the page will refresh and your total will be updated.

How Logitech find the best products for your workspace

(Image credit: Logitech)

As experts in computer peripherals and software, Logitech has everything you could possibly need for your office setup. Whether you work in an office building or have your own work from home space, Logitech has the latest keyboards, mice, webcams and other desk accessories like USB sticks and mouse mats.

As working from home has become the norm, Logitech has put together a virtual quiz which can help you find the best products for your workspace and lifestyle. The quiz only takes a minute and by assessing how you work and what’s important to you in a desk setup, Logitech matches you up with the right headset, keyboard, mouse and webcam for you. Performance, looks, simplicity and ergonomics are all considered to help you find the best products and how big your hands are and whether you’re left or right handed is also calculated.

Once you’ve completed the quiz, you’ll be shown your perfect matches, the features of each device and why you are compatible with them. This custom setup is calculated and you’re given an overall total for all 3 or 4 products and how much it will all cost. You can either add all of this to your cart or just pick one device to complete your work setup.

If you work in an office, you don’t have to worry too much about extra computer essentials as they’ll most likely be provided for you. But if you’re at home, it’s always a good idea to invest in a good headset, mouse and keyboard so you can work to the best of your ability while in a comfortable home setting.

What computer mouse do I need?

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech is probably best known for their computer mice. Whether you’re a wired, wireless or Bluetooth mouse user, Logitech has an extensive collection available for you to choose from. Finding a good mouse is important as they can affect your hands and the way you work. There are many different mouse series on the Logitech website but one of our favourites (and one that’s often heavily discounted) is the Logitech MX Performance collection.

The Logitech MX Performance is a popular line due to versatility, compact weight and ergonomic design. The MX Performance line often collaborates with other mouse collections like the Master and Ergo series. The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is a popular mouse for easy scrolling and more control. It has MagSpeed electromagnetic scrolling and wireless and Bluetooth capabilities so you can take it with you anywhere. If you want to travel with this mouse, the MX Anywhere 3 can track on any surface and connect to multiple devices at once.

The number one reason that people don’t use computer mice is because they’re difficult to grip and can cause the hand to cramp. But all MX Performance mice have an ergonomic design. Depending on your dominant hand, scrolling style and grip needs, this mouse has ultra-soft silicone grips and a low profile ergonomic design that’s fitted and contoured to your hand.

More ways to choose from the full range of Logitech computer mice are size and fit, computer platform, connectivity needs, scroll types, colours, advanced features, activity and price.